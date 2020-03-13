Bears go to young storm victims

Delores Daugherty entered the Volunteer Center on Thursday morning carrying a paper yard waste bag and a clear plastic bag full of handmade teddy bears – and she had even more outside.

The stuffed animals' visit to the Lake Avenue office building was temporary, however.

Soon after Daugherty arrived, she and others with the Volunteer Center began packing them in cardboard boxes bound for Tennessee. There, the toys will be distributed to children whose elementary school sustained heavy damage from a tornado March 3, said Ani Etter, Volunteer Center executive director.

The Volunteer Center is a nonprofit agency that connects volunteers with community organizations that need help.

The teddy bears initially were intended to be reading buddies for students at MLK Montessori School, Etter said.

“But the kids in Nashville need them more,” Etter said, noting the Fort Wayne students suggested the toys' new destination.

Daugherty, a Volunteer Center member since 2010, began making teddy bears almost 20 years ago, she said, noting emergency responders have given the toys to children they encounter.

Hand-drawn faces and varying fabric patterns and colors give each teddy bear its own personality. But regardless of theme – including purple stars, pink flowers, dinosaurs and camouflage – each has a ribbon around its neck and a felt heart sewn to its chest.

Daugherty, 87, helped pack the more than 100 stuffed bears in shipping boxes as others in the office assembled more boxes to fill.

“I don't want to squish him too much,” Etter said while handling one.

Daugherty hopes the children are comforted by her handiwork.

“That was my purpose,” she said. “To help the children.”

asloboda@jg.net