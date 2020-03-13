Health meeting yields no progress

Three hours of discussion Thursday did little to clarify efforts by Allen County heath officials to blunt the effects of the new coronavirus on schools, businesses and sports and entertainment venues.

The Board of Health met to discuss and vote on recommendations including limiting crowd sizes at public gatherings and whether to order schools to close, but talks stalled amid concerns members of the panel should take more time to consider the sweeping guidelines. As members debated capping crowd sizes at facilities such as Grand Wayne Center and Memorial Coliseum, Allen County Health Department Administrator Mindy Waldron interrupted and urged caution.

“I think we can invest a little more time to discuss these things,” she said.

In the end, no decisions were made. The board instead will solicit input from leaders of schools and businesses and vote at a meeting Monday on rules designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The state identified two new cases of the virus Thursday – in St. Joseph and Marion counties – which brings the total to 12 in Indiana, and Gov. Eric Holcomb issued guidelines limiting gatherings to 250 people and suspending domestic and international travel for state workers.

“I fully expect there will be additional actions warranted in the coming days,” he said.

No cases of the virus are in Allen County, but Dr. Scott Stienecker, Parkview medical director for epidemiology and infection prevention, said tests on local patients are pending. A vendor who was at the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show “for a limited amount of time Feb. 27” was diagnosed with the virus after leaving Fort Wayne, officials said Wednesday.

The virus has sickened nearly 128,000 people worldwide and more than 4,700 deaths have been reported. There have been no deaths in Indiana, and doctors and public health experts note that most who are infected survive.

But with hundreds of thousands of people in Allen County susceptible to the pathogen, local leaders have said they want to move quickly to implement guidelines to ensure residents are protected and hospitals are not overwhelmed.

Ideas floated Thursday at Citizens Square included cutting school bus service and keeping students in one classroom throughout the day to limit interaction and movement. Board members considered limiting crowds to 50, 250 and 500 before questioning whether caps should be decided based on a percentage of building capacity, but they abandoned the discussion before the meeting ended.

James Khan, owner of BakerStreet and The Hoppy Gnome restaurants, said he supports efforts to keep the public safe but warned that rules that are too restrictive could force the closure of some eateries. He and others who spoke during the meeting urged the board to draft specific guidelines about crowd size in relation to the size of the building people are in.

“Most of our businesses aren't in a position to keep people ... six feet apart,” Khan said, referring to social distancing rules to prevent spread of the virus.

Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Phil Downs pushed back against proposed rules for schools.

“The idea of having kids in one classroom and social distancing is not going to be practical,” he said. “If you've been in an elementary classroom, there is not 6 feet around each student.”

More than 1,300 COVID-19 cases are confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the virus.

Along with limiting gatherings to 250 people to protect Hoosiers, the governor announced other guidelines. They include providing 20-day waivers – if schools need to close – to the current requirements that schools offer 180 instructional days.

“This is a time when we must do all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19, protect our most vulnerable populations and reduce their potential to acquire or spread this virus,” he said.

Holcomb has otherwise been quiet, tweeting multiple times that he has been meeting with members of his cabinet on coronavirus response.

But he hasn't met with reporters or answered questions flowing into his office.

Governors in Ohio and other states came out days before Holcomb with orders on mass gatherings. Some are providing daily updates.

Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane sent a letter to Holcomb on Wednesday seeking information on multiple issues involving the virus.

“The whole point of my letter ... is it's the people of the state who need to hear a clear message as to what's going on on a state level for this important issue,” he said.

One of Lanane's concerns was mass gatherings, which Holcomb has now responded to. But many questions on the depth of testing available in the state remain unanswered.

“Communication is going to be so important. I know there is a website. I know there's some question-and-answer content there but the clearer it can be made as to 'here's what we are doing as a state, here's how you should react as a citizen', the better off we're going to be,” Lanane said.

Fort Wayne House Democrat Leader Phil GiaQuinta said he thinks it's important for Holcomb to “be out there really almost on a daily or everyday basis kind of giving updates on what's happening.”

Republican state legislative leaders said late Wednesday night that Holcomb has more information than they do and they trust him to handle the situation.

mleblanc@jg.net

Niki Kelly of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story