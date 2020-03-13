In Kendallville, library visits you

The Kendallville Public Library has a solution for any members staying home to avoid being infected with the new coronavirus.

Staff members will take the library's books – and other materials – to your house or apartment, via its Doorstep Delivery service.

Jenna Anderson, the library's support services manager, says the library has offered the service since January 2019. It isn't restricted to those worried about getting sick with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus. It's for anyone who can't, or doesn't want to, visit the library in person.

But it might come in handy, she said, adding that “there are plenty of people who understandably would rather remain out of public spaces.”

Doorstep delivery is available to anyone with a library card in Kendallville, Rome City, Wayne Township, Orange Township and the Kendallville portion of Allen Township, Anderson said.

Patrons can request anything in the library's regular collection, except newly acquired books and DVDs. To access the service, patrons should complete a form online at http://bit.ly/KPLDoorstepDelivery or call 260-343-2017.

A staff member will provide a date and approximate time of delivery. Items can be returned the same way, but staff members can't leave items at the door and will attempt to redeliver only once.

Library items can be delivered up to two times per month per household, and the loan periods are two weeks for all items. Patrons are responsible for monitoring when items are due.

There's no limit on how many items can be delivered, but the library is a member of a consortium that limits requests to 100 items, Anderson said.

For those worried about germs, the library offers reassurance, she said.

“We clean every item that comes back to the library, regardless of whether there is coronavirus going around or not. We've done it for the 18 years since I've been with the library,” Anderson said.

Doorstep Delivery was modeled after a similar service in LaPorte County, she said.

The Allen County Public Library does not offer such a service, said Stephanny Smith, library spokeswoman. However, it does have an outreach program to the homebound, including those in care facilities, but service may be affected by facilities' new visitation rules.

Staff members are sanitizing surfaces and providing hand sanitizing stations, she said. The staff also is consulting with the Allen County Health Department on keeping libraries open with reduced hours should staff members become ill or need to provide child care if schools are closed, Smith said.

“We are aware that some library systems are wiping off materials as they are returned by the borrowers. ACPL will not adopt similar practices at this time,” Smith added.

“Given the size of our collection and the number of materials returned to us each day, this is not a practical solution for us. We simply do not have the resources. At the main branch alone, up to 4,000 items are returned each day,” she said.

