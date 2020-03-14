Churches going online

The weekend worship experience for hundreds of Fort Wayne area residents will be technology-based, rather than in-person, due to the coronavirus health threat.

In the past two weeks, many people were already avoiding holding hands in prayer and finding alternatives to handshake greetings and hugs common at faith-based gatherings.

Blackhawk Ministries attracts about 1,000, including children, to its weekend services. This weekend it will not have on-site worship, but will still stream through Facebook and its website.

“We do that every week. That's part of our weekly ministry,” Pastor Rich Tavierne, the church's stewardship pastor, said Friday.

The ripple effect of the global pandemic COVID-19 is as much an anomaly as the virus.

“I do not ever recall canceling services until now,” said Tavierne, who has been with Blackhawk, located on East State Boulevard, since 1986.

When severe winter snowstorms or other events can cause attendance declines, many ministries worry about the financial impact. Some, however, offer people a chance to make contributions through their websites or with apps.

“I think, like with other churches,” Tavierne said, “we would just continue to encourage people to be faithful in their giving.”

The Chapel told members it would be creating “e-worship” starting today at 5 p.m. on Facebook Live.

“There, we will present a Bible message. The message will also be posted on our website www.thechapel.net,” the Chapel said.

A receptionist at The Chapel said Friday afternoon that its weekend services, one on Saturdays and two on Sundays, normally attract about 2,000. Other weekend activities were also canceled, she said.

Plymouth Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, in downtown Fort Wayne has canceled in-person worship and programs through at least the end of March, Rev. Timothy Murphy said Friday.

“We will do some things digitally and online and through email and phone communication,” he said, adding that the church preferred to take “an abundance of precaution.”

Before Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday suggested nonessential gatherings of more than 250 be canceled, Plymouth members were exercising caution.

During “Passing of the Peace” – a time during service when those attending are asked to greet one another, for example – fist bumps and waves were starting to replace handshakes.

“That is something we have shifted,” Murphy said earlier in the week.

Pastor Anthony Payton of Come As You Are Community Church off of South Anthony Boulevard said a shift was occurring – without being suggested from the pulpit – at his church, too.

“I noticed Sunday for us was one of those telling moments about how the virus is beginning to affect the worship experience,” Payton said.

“I notice not many people were shaking hands,” he said. “They were fist-bumping and elbow-bumping. ... I think people recognize it for what it is. It's not a time to be disrespectful, but to be cautious.”

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne–South Bend issued several directives to help prevent exposure, including “social distancing” – separations of 6 feet between individuals and ways to avoid hand-to-hand contact.

Others on the website updated Friday include discontinuing the use of items including hymnals on which the virus could survive for hours or even days and discontinuing passing collection baskets from person-to-person, based on the risk of surface transmission.

Collections will still be taken, but in ways less prone to a virus being passed along should someone in attendance be infected.

The diocese said those who cannot attend Mass in person can participate in the liturgy through the weekly televised Mass. In the Fort Wayne area, that is on WFFT TV, FOX Channel 55 at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning or channel 5 for Frontier cable customers and channel 12 for Comcast customers.

The Pointe Church on Bass Road will not have services Sunday but is offering an on-demand video online at ThePointeChurch.com, The Pointe Church on YouTube and The Pointe Church on Facebook.

Also going to live streaming is Pathway Community Church on Carroll Road.

“Our services will be happening exclusively online at www.pccfw.tv, or Facebook Live, if you prefer that medium,” spokeswoman Stacie Miller said.

Trinity English Lutheran Church on West Washington Boulevard will not hold worship services through March 29 and perhaps longer, spokeswoman Rebecca Karcher said.

Services will be streamed on www.TrinityEnglish.org/Livestream at 11 a.m. Sundays.

“All other church activities and programs are canceled as well,” she said.

Rosa Salter Rodriguez of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.