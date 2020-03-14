County-owned land to get survey

A piece of county-owned acreage southwest of Lima and Carroll roads will get its first land survey under an agreement Allen County commissioners approved Friday.

The survey, which will map elevations and physical features, will cover 33 acres directly across Carroll Road from the county-owned Byron Health Center property. The land to be surveyed contains a couple of rental houses plus the Allen County Youth Services Center, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff.

Surveys of the Byron property already have been approved as part of the county's due diligence before putting the property on the market. The company doing some of that work, Anderson Surveying has agreed to work on the second parcel for $12,000.

Cloud said there was no immediate plan to sell that property.

In other business, the commissioners approved setting up a vacation leave bank for a confinement officer who has used up all of his paid time off. The move allows other employees to donate some of their hours to the officer, Cloud said

Cloud said county rules dictate what the time off can be used for, with allowable circumstances including personal illness or care of an ill family member.

Commissioners also approved a change in terms to an agreement that allows those paying for services from some county departments to pay with a credit card. The card company, All-Paid, is lowering its processing fee, which is billed to users and not the county, Cloud said.

The change means residents will benefit by saving some money when they pay using a credit card, he said.

rsalter@jg.net