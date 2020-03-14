E-scooters returning to city

E-scooters are returning to Fort Wayne, and this year they will be joined by pedal bikes that can also be rented for short trips, the city announced Friday.

Veo, a shared mobility company based in Chicago, released 300 e-scooters that were in storage for the winter months, as well as 150 new pedal bikes to the near downtown area.

The e-scooters and bikes will not be available midnight to 6 a.m. today or Sunday. A curfew is in place due to people who may be celebrating the upcoming St. Patrick's Day.

Veo, which recently changed its name from VeoRide, received a permit from the city of Fort Wayne's Right of Way Department as part of a 16-month pilot program that will end in December. After the pilot ends, the program will be evaluated to determine whether it should continue.

No tax dollars support the program and Veo is responsible for all equipment and liability.

The e-scooters were released in September last year and more than 18,000 people rode the m more than 46,000 times before they were taken off the streets in December.

“We were pleased with the public's reception to the e-scooters last fall and are looking forward to the introduction of the bikes this spring,” said Paul Spoelhof, director of Planning & Policy.

“In addition to contributing to an active and exciting downtown, we believe the program will provide alternative transportation options for people who either don't have a car, or choose not to use one.”

The e-scooters and bikes operate through the Veo app downloaded to smartphones. Riders should download the app and follow the instructions.

The e-scooters and bikes will only be allowed to operate and park in certain areas through technology known as geo-fencing. This ride zone includes all of downtown and nearby neighborhoods. The ride zone has been expanded just slightly from last fall to include the University of Saint Francis main campus as well as several more neighborhoods to the north and south of downtown. Promenade Park and the Headwaters Park pavilions remain no ride zones.

The app shows riders the no ride zones and if they enter the area, the e-scooter will slowly come to a stop. The bikes may operate in no ride zones, just like personal bikes, but are encouraged not to.

If the e-scooters or bikes are parked in no ride zones, the customer will continue to be charged for the ride until they park the bike or e-scooter properly.