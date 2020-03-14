Holcomb gives readiness update

INDIANAPOLIS – The state of Indiana has a population of more than 6 million and can test “well over 100 people” for COVID-19, state officials said Friday.

“Really the efforts are being focused on protecting our most vulnerable population,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.

That includes those in long-term care facilities, those in hospitals with severe cases, and health care workers.

She and Gov. Eric Holcomb sat down with reporters Friday and said “everything's on the table” as state and local officials grapple with the evolving coronavirus.

“This is dangerous ... we need to do things and we can do things that will slow the spread and flatten that curve,” he said.

And here is what Holcomb has to say to those who believe it's all hype and overreaction.

“I won't go so far to say, maybe I will, that you're living in a parallel universe if you don't think this is real. This is real. The numbers are going to continue to increase by the very definition of the what this virus is.”

Indiana currently has 12 confirmed cases in seven counties. Only 73 Hoosiers have been tested.

But Box said more Hoosiers likely have the virus and she encouraged self-isolation. Between 80% and 85% of the cases are mild and can be handled at home, she said. The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.

Holcomb announced some additional measures late Friday that would help Hoosiers stay on Medicaid and retain welfare and food stamp benefits.

He has banned nonessential mass gatherings of 250 people or more but hasn't shut down schools.

Holcomb said each school should be able to respond to whether the virus is in their communities.

“We didn't want to be so draconian about this to say that 'you must close,'” he said. “Some have taken the position of better safe than sorry later and we respect that.”

Illinois became the latest to close all schools, along with Ohio and Kentucky.

One of the biggest issues facing the state is the lack of testing for the virus.

Box said testing is not as simple as some think. Reagents – the substances used in chemical analysis – are needed to extract the DNA from a specimen, and it is those reagents that have been limited.

Indiana just received more testing ability and can now test “well over 100 people,” Box said.

She said a testing kit can test 50 people if it is run in one batch. But if the tests are done one-at-a-time you can't test as many. Box said testing capacity should increase starting next week as more private labs come online, though they have a 3 to 5-day turnaround.

Box said it doesn't make sense to test everyone; she wouldn't test an entire school of children even if one of them is positive because kids tolerate the virus extremely well.

“Let's say you have a meeting and you have 25 people in the meeting, and somebody ends up COVID-19 positive then those next 24 people start to develop symptoms of cough, other issues with fevers. We don't really need to test them. We consider them positive for COVID-19,” Box said. “They've already been sent home because of close contact and told that they need to quarantine for 14 days. Where it becomes different is if they start to become more ill and need to seek help or seek care in the emergency room. Testing may need to be done there because they are going to be admitted to the hospital.”

Box said Indiana has had patients in serious and critical conditions but “the individual that I've been most concerned about is actually starting to improve.”

Holcomb tried to stress the new normal of social distancing and precautions for the next 30 to 60 days.

“I'm reassessing my whole life going forward,” he said. “We're trying to get people in the mindset that life has changed. That should not be debilitating, that should not stop what you do. As a matter of fact it might allow you some time to reconnect with the family and you can still go to the park and you can still breathe fresh air. Put your phone down.”

The governor also cautioned that the state could see numbers dip and then “come back with a vengeance” so he and staff are watching trends in other countries and states.

“We're trying to find that right balance here in the state of Indiana,” Holcomb said.

