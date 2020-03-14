Swingers' club suit could be over

The days of Fort Wayne's swingers' club may be numbered, according to a lawsuit settlement unanimously approved during a special meeting Friday of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

The settlement was to be filed the same day in Allen Superior Court by the commission's attorney, Robert Eherenman of Fort Wayne.

The lawsuit, filed by the commission against the property owner and the operators of the Champagne Club, alleges the club was illegally operating outside the city's zoning code.

Now, the owner of the club's 2710 Nuttman Ave. location, Thomas A. Lindenberg, has agreed not to renew the club's lease as part of conditions to end the suit, Eherenman said.

He said the club's two-year lease expired last March and the club has been leasing month-to-month since.

Lindenberg has agreed not to renew the lease, which means club's occupancy will end by April 30, Eherenman said.

The settlement still must be approved by a judge, he said. It remains unclear what course of action will be taken by the suit's other two defendants, Thomas Adams and Melissa Adams, also known as Melissa Warren. Their attorney, James Buchholz of Fort Wayne, did not respond to a call Friday seeking information.

Eherenman said Lindenberg agreed not to operate outside the zoning ordinance as part of the settlement. He also will not rent to any nightclub, bar or tavern without zoning board permission and will not rent to any swingers' club, lifestyle club or similar establishment.

The county agreed to waive attorney's fees and fines if the case does not go to a hearing, Eherenberg said. He added that's not uncommon in enforcement cases that go to court.

The club's current zoning is general industrial, which allows property owners a wide range of manufacturing and commercial uses, said Kim Bowman, executive director of the department of planning services.

During a deposition, Lindenberg “claimed he did not know there were nine 'sex rooms' in the building and only three areas where you could not engage in sex. When he learned that he wanted to cooperate with us,” Eherenman told the plan commission.

“We are essentially getting what we wanted” under the terms of the settlement, he said. “We think we're in a pretty good position.”

However, Eherenman cautioned the dispute might not be over.

He said a hearing in Superior Court on March 25 will consider a request for an injunction to prohibit the club from operating sooner than April 30.

A lawsuit filed by the city alleging violations of state law also is pending, he said.

