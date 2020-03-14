Virus concerns bring additional changes

Fallout continues in northeast Indiana from the coronavirus outbreak. Here are the changes, cancellations and other updates related to the outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs, select The Scoop.

ACPL locations closed till April 12

Allen County Public Library will close all of its locations to the public beginning Monday through April 11, officials announced Friday.

Greta Southard, the library system's executive director, expects the downtown location and branches will resume normal hours April 12. But all library programs, events, meeting room bookings and outreach activities are canceled until at least May 18.

Southard said library officials are investigating hitting pause on all holds during this closure period, so patrons won't receive notifications or lose their place in line for materials.

There will also be a global extension of the due date on materials until April 13.

Staff will still be available to the public via Ask a Librarian, and the library's electronic resources also will be available. Go the library's website for more information.

Parkview placing new restrictions

Parkview Health on Friday announced several precautionary measures it is taking to mitigate the coronavirus, including suspending volunteer services.

Until further notice, Parkview hospitals have implemented visitor restrictions. Each patient may have only one adult visitor at a time. But no visitors will be allowed in the emergency department, except for a parent or guardian accompanying a patient younger than 18.

No visitors of any age with respiratory or flu-like symptoms will be allowed to visit patients or wait inside. No one younger than 18 will be allowed to visit patients.

Cafeterias will be restricted to staff and individuals visiting a patient. And some non-essential hospital entrances may be closed.

Valet services have been temporarily suspended. Staff will be stationed in parking lots to aid patients who need help getting to the entrance.

Patients with standing appointments, ongoing care plans or other health concerns should contact their providers before canceling or rescheduling.

Trine going online for 2-week period

Trine University will move to online classes for two weeks, starting Monday.

The move is in response to COVID-19, officials said in a news release.

“We have been working closely with state and local officials to be sure that the university has approached the COVID-19 outbreak in the safest and smartest way,” university President Earl D. Brooks II said. “In two weeks, we will reassess the situation and make decisions that are in the best interests of our students and the entire community.”

Adams sheriff: Be aware of scams

Be forewarned: Criminals are always at work and there is no exception in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Adams County Sheriff Dan Mawhorr said Friday.

“The CDC and local police departments are spreading the word that anyone going door-to-door purporting to be from the CDC and requesting personal information is likely an impostor,” he said in a news release.

One cybersecurity expert has warned that employers and people working from home should especially be vigilant about security when using mobile devices and personal computers because cyber criminals are likely to target areas with reported COVID-19 cases.

“Due to Adams County making local and state news about our one case, criminals are going to use that information against us,” Mawhorr said.

His best advice: don't give personal information to anyone you don't know.

Child support unit to close 2 weeks

Starting Monday and through March 27, the Allen County prosecutor's office's Child Support Division will be closed to the public and will not accept any hand-delivered documents.

All active cases will continue to be processed through the court, the office said, and any payments individuals receive will continue. The office is still accepting calls at 449-7136 or email at childsupport@acpao.org.

All in Allen forums shifted to May

Given recommendations to postpone all non-essential public meetings, the four All in Allen Comprehensive Plan community workshops will be rescheduled in May.

The workshops are part of updating the community's comprehensive plan, which is a blueprint to guide land use, housing, transportation, parks and more for Fort Wayne and Allen County, including Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville, Woodburn and unincorporated areas.

The plan will be used by community leaders to make decisions and policies to shape the region for years to come.

My City Summit gets postponed

Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana has decided to postpone the 2020 My City Summit – Build the Fort event that was scheduled for March 26 at Purdue Fort Wayne.

“As soon as we have a new date for the event, we will update the public, and we hope they will still be able to join us for the event,” a Friday news release said.

SAT testing today gets canceled

The SAT college preparedness testing that was scheduled today at several schools has been canceled.

School sites affected: North Side, South Side and Snider high schools in Fort Wayne Community Schools and DeKalb High School.

Students should contact the College Board with questions and rescheduling options.

Kosciusko REMC meeting called off

The board of directors of Kosciusko REMC has decided to suspend the cooperative's annual meeting scheduled for March 28 at Christ's Covenant Church.

The meeting usually attracts more than 1,000 people, far exceeding the recommended attendance limit of 250 that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested.

The electric cooperative will continue to monitor the situation to determine if the meeting can be rescheduled.

Promenade Park cancels events

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has canceled some upcoming riverfront events at Promenade Park, including this weekend's Sundays at the Riverfront; Monday's Riverfront Educational Series; and Tuesday's Family Game Night.

In Wabash County, the Honeywell Foundation and its various properties have decided to cancel or postpone all events and movies until April 9.

Health agency in Noble sets limits

Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff has canceled all immunization appointments at the health department until at least March 31 to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

He continues to recommend personal hygiene including washing hand before you touch your mouth, nose as the best way to avoid becoming infected with the virus.