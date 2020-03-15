Alpaca show must go on

Did he just want to be a cow for a day?

Actually, Tucker the alpaca wants to be a cow most any day, said his human companion, Hannah Tonneman, 17, of Roseville, Ohio.

But Saturday was a good day to indulge him, as he came away the winner in the senior division of the annual costume contest at the National Alpaca Show.

The show at Memorial Coliseum was one of the few events in the Fort Wayne area not to be canceled because of the coronavirus – although organizers closed it to the public.

But, organizers with the Alpaca Owners Association said, members and their animals were already at the Coliseum before decisions about not holding events were made. So they decided to let the show go on.

“We lost a few (participants). But only a couple of farms dropped out. We've had a great turnout from our farms,” said Alyssa Winterfeld of Seward, Nebraska. She said 140 farms and about 660 animals participated.

However, vendors who sell products made from alpaca fur were affected by the decision because they depend on public attendees for sales, she said.

Tonneman said Tucker's costume was an extension of his costume last year – an alpaca abducted by aliens. This year, the aliens, some still clinging to him, turned Tucker into a cow.

Tucker, a rescue, lives at Capezios Gift Ranch near Zanesville, Ohio, with a herd of Hereford steers, she said.

“He always loves playing with the cows in the field,” Tonneman said. “He thinks he can eat at the trough with them.

“Sometimes I think he thinks he is a cow.”

Tucker's costume was not the only imagination on display.

Reese Geddes of Grand Haven, Michigan, became Wonder Woman and her alpaca was Thor for the contest.

Grace Peconge, 17, of Hoagland, dressed Eli as a party animal on spring break, with a rubber ducky life preserver and a beach towel. She donned a Hawaiian shirt.

Another costumed pair portrayed Mulan, the legendary Japanese female warrior, and Mushu the dragon. And yes, the alpaca wore the dragon costume.

Tonneman said she was a little sad more people weren't able to come to the show.

At times, the hall was so quiet the only sound heard was the quiet, kitten-like mewing of the alpacas.

“It's so unfortunate,” she said. “We're a rescue farm, so one of our things is to talk to the public – outreach is what we do. It's fun for us because kids always come up and ask, 'Can we pet your alpaca?' and 'What's his name?'

“It's one of few times city kids get to experience agriculture.”

