Housing out of first phase at ex-GE site

Turning a dream into reality often requires compromise.

Nobody knows that better than Josh Parker.

As a partner in RTM Ventures, the group developing Electric Works, Parker has had to adjust his vision of the former General Electric campus to accommodate tenants' intended uses, satisfy banks' lending standards and meet local officials' criteria for the public-private partnership.

The result will be a mixed-use project that isn't as mixed as originally intended. Electric Works phase 1 won't include housing.

The trade-off isn't ideal, but there was no other way to move the project forward.

“This deal is closing. This deal is happening,” Parker said during a phone interview this month. “All the pieces that make the deal happen are in place.”

It's just not the exact deal developers hoped for.

Lessons learned

From the beginning, in February 2017, Parker has pointed to the American Tobacco Campus in Durham, North Carolina, as a model for what could happen at a redeveloped GE campus near downtown Fort Wayne.

Abandoned factories where workers once rolled Lucky Strike cigarettes have been converted into bustling business offices for tenants, including personal care products maker Burt's Bees, creative agency McKinney and Duke University operations including financial services, alumni affairs and government relations.

Those long-term leases allowed the tobacco campus developers to demonstrate a reliable income stream to bankers, who approved construction loans on that basis.

The same kinds of promises were necessary for RTM Ventures to qualify for loans to remake the local GE campus.

Several organizations stepped up, including Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Indiana Tech, Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp. and Indiana University Research and Technology Corp.

But the total commitment wasn't enough until Do it Best last month announced plans to move headquarters operations to Electric Works and lease almost 200,000 square feet on multiple floors of Building 26. Do it Best also has an option for 20,000 more square feet.

The hardware cooperative will move in 440 employees and create up to 90 jobs over several years.

Accommodating Do it Best's space requirements meant shuffling around some other tenants' planned locations though, Parker said. When the dust settled, residential space was squeezed out.

The breakdown

Like American Tobacco Campus, Electric Works will be dominated by office space when it opens.

Phase one comprises 701,834 square feet. Of that, 494,484 square feet – or 70% – will be occupied by offices, according to Jeff Kingsbury, a partner in RTM Ventures.

The remaining allocation is:

Retail: 103,365 square feet

Institutional: 40,322 square feet

Innovation: 51,701 square feet

Community (the GE Club): 11,962 square feet

Almost 60% of available space is committed, Kingsbury said last week.

Parker said additional companies have contacted RTM Ventures about leasing space in the wake of Do it Best's announcement.

“It's a huge life in converting (leasing commitments) to leases,” he said. “Now it's a ton of work to actually make it happen.”

Parker hopes to close on financing June 1, but the final deadline to complete the deal is June 30. He and partners Kingsbury and Kevan Biggs will barely catch their breath before turning focus to phase two.

The second phase should bring the project's mix of uses closer to the percentage breakdown they originally envisioned using best practices in the economic development industry and responses from early meetings with local residents and community leaders.

Option H: Housing

Although consolidating all originally planned Electric Works housing to phase two might make sense, Parker isn't sure.

The partners are monitoring demand for downtown apartments and condos because several residential projects have cropped up since Electric Works' broad strokes were first discussed more than three years ago, he said.

Parker is committed to including market rate and affordable housing in phase two, however. He wants at least 20% of the units to be affordable for people including artists, growing families and service workers.

Biggs' involvement in Electric Works is vital because he has experience building affordable housing, Parker said.

The developers are now looking at a multifamily building on the north side of the railroad tracks in phase two, where parking was previously planned.

Parking is another issue Durham leaders warned about. American Tobacco Campus developers failed to anticipate how much would be needed for workers and visitors.

“Fortunately, here, we have a lot more land,” making it easier to adding parking options, Parker said, adding that visitor parking should be clearly visible.

Key attractions

Although demand for office space has been relatively strong, Parker believes retail will be key to the project's overall success. Some of the smaller tenants – retailers and restaurants – will be the ones that attract visitors to Electric Works.

The strategy, Kingsbury said, is to create “flexible ground-floor spaces to offer diverse entertainment, dining and shopping experiences” that will keep the campus busy about 18 hours a day.

“We're definitely holding that space back” for retail tenants, Parker said. “We have to be careful about the obsession with jobs. Jobs come in many different ways.”

Retail at Electric Works will include a public market and food hall, restaurants, entertainment, retail shops and services such as a climbing gym and other health and fitness options. Those kinds of offering will make the campus more attractive to employers offering highly paid jobs in the technology sector.

The Innovation District is considered another vital part of the project's appeal. The promised opportunity for researchers to bounce ideas off each other in communal spaces has been a draw for several committed tenants.

Making room for Do it Best meant reducing the space designated for the Innovation District, Parker said. But, he added, the spaces don't need to be contiguous. Multiple areas within and near Electric Works could be designated for innovation with different specialties, just as they are in Durham, where Parker lives.

Parker and his partners continue to study lessons learned from similar developments in Indianapolis; South Bend; West Lafayette; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Columbus, Ohio. Some of those projects evolved relatively slowly, building first on office space tenants and leasing to retail and innovation tenants in stages.

But timelines are shortening dramatically. Parker said people who have visited those mature campuses expect new projects, such as Electric Works, to be fully – or almost fully – evolved from the beginning.

Portions of Electric Works are expected to open in early 2022.

sslater@jg.net