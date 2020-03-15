I&M, Artlink top latest virus adjustments

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs, select The Scoop.

I&M won't cut off for nonpayments

Indiana Michigan Power is temporarily suspending all disconnections for nonpayment.

For questions, call the Customer Operations Center at: Indiana customers: 1-800-311-4634; Michigan customers: 1-800-311-6424.

NIPSCO has emailed customers similar correspondence.

Artlink closes, programs halted

Artlink has temporarily closed and programming has been been suspended.

Artlink said it's exploring ways to digitally share its current exhibitions – “Fragments of Human Geography” by Jeff Schofield, “Four Rooms in Athens, Georgia” by Michael Benedetti, and the inaugural “Cup Exhibition” featuring regional ceramicists.

More updates can be found on Artlink's Instagram feed https://www.instagram.com/artlinkfw and on its website, artlinkfw.com.

IU Health hospitals to limit visitation

Beginning today, no visitors will be permitted at Indiana University Health hospitals.

Exceptions will be considered in some areas where a patient may receive one visitor.

In end-of-life situations, two visitors will be allowed per patient.

A patient being directly admitted to the hospital may also be allowed a visitor at the time of admission only.

More information about COVID-19, visitor restrictions and screening processes can be found at iuhealth.org.

Ham radio group cancels seminar

The Allen County Amateur Radio Emergency Service has canceled the March 28 severe weather seminar. It said it hopes to reschedule but doesn't know if that will be possible.

AARP tax help put on hold

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide services will be suspended beginning Monday until further notice.

Artists Guild cancels meeting

The Fort Wayne Artists Guild meeting Wednesday has been canceled.

Census talk off; queries via email

Advancing Voices of Women has canceled the March 25 “live version” of “Let's Talk About the Census” at Arts United Center.

Instead, the organization is inviting emailed questions for its originally scheduled speakers, who will provide responses that will be published in The Journal Gazette, sponsor of AVOW's Civil Conversation series. Questions about the census can be emailed to avow.womensvoices@gmail.com.