Virus fears thin attendance at Coffee with a Cop

With fear of the new coronavirus permeating the Fort Wayne area, a public meet-and-greet staged by local law enforcement officers Saturday morning didn't draw a big crowd.

Despite a government directive urging people to stay home, about two dozen people chatted with officers from the Fort Wayne and Indiana State Police departments and a state conservation officer during Coffee with a Cop at the McDonald's across Coliseum Boulevard from Glenbrook Square.

“Most people asked about crime in Fort Wayne ... violence and drugs and are you safe,” state police Sgt. Brian Walker said. “We had a few people ask about jobs – how do you become a police officer.”

Few people who attended asked questions about the virus, officers said. But some weren't willing to shake hands, he said.

Avoiding that form of contact is part of the recommendations for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the virus that in some people can prove fatal.

The police officers said they've noticed a difference since those recommendations were announced.

Driving up from Decatur about 8:30 a.m., Walker said, he noticed traffic was very light.

''It was dead last night at the restaurants,” added Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, Fort Wayne police spokeswoman.

Ricardo Torres said he and his wife, Frincisca, just happened to stop by the McDonalds during their trip to Fort Wayne to shop for carpet. There, they ran into Walker, whom they knew from Little League.

“We coached baseball together,” Walker said.

That conversation morphed into one about what to do about kids' use of social media during the extended absence from school caused by virus-prompted school closings.

Other officers participating in the event were Sgt. Jim Seay and Capt. Mitch McKinney of the Fort Wayne police, Lt. Cory Culler of the Fort Wayne district of the Indiana State Police, and Sgt. Patrick Heidenreich, conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Emily Kreiger, fundraising coordinator for Fort Wayne-area McDonald's restaurants, said similar events are planned monthly except for July and November

Upcoming dates are May 16 at 1109 W. Seventh St., Auburn; June 27 at 5796 Coventry Lane; Aug. 1 at 6131 Stellhorn Road; Sept. 19 at 211 W. North St., Kendallville; Oct. 17 at 1210 E. Dupont Road; and Dec.12, 7502 W. Indiana 930, New Haven.

All the events are from 9 to 11 a.m. Adults get a free small cup of coffee, and children receive a free cookie.

