Closures, policy changes

The following notices have been received in The Journal Gazette newsroom:

• Indiana University Health and Lutheran Health Network have implemented updated visitor restrictions to protect patients and prevent spreading of the coronavirus.

At Lutheran, visitors are limited to one adult per patient, primarily an immediate family member or spouse/partner. No visitors will be allowed in the Emergency Department other than a parent/guardian of a child.

At IU Health, no visitors will be permitted with exceptions including NICU, delivery and pediatrics or end of life situations.

• Kroger and Walmart have adjusted their hours. Kroger's adjusted hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Walmart's hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., although some stores might have additional reduced hours.

• Beginning today, City Utilities' customer support center will stop accepting walk-in visits. Other payment options include a kiosk outside of Citizen's Square available 24/7 or a kiosk inside during business hours, online bill pay or through the customer service phone line.

• The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced families who need help finding or paying for child care can contact Brighter Futures Indiana at 800-299-1627 to speak to a referral specialist.

Every community has a child care resource and referral agency that can also connect parents with local child care options and provide referrals for support.

• The League of Women Voters of the Fort Wayne Area has canceled its program, “Encouraging Women to Run for Office,” scheduled for March 28 at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum on Fairfield Avenue.

• FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan, closed at 3 a.m. today in an effort to control the spread of the virus. Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Anderson will be closed for at least 14 days beginning at 6 a.m. today.

In addition, the Indiana Gaming and Indiana Horse Racing commissions announced all licensed gaming and racing operations would be closed until further notice.

– Journal Gazette