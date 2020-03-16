County to discuss virus options

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan encourages residents to stay informed as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt daily life in northeast Indiana – but she'd prefer to see empty seats at today's Board of Health meeting.

The agenda comes with an advisory highlighted in yellow: attendees at Citizens Square will be asked to sit in every other seat or every two seats to maintain social distancing.

The meeting will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/allencounty.

McMahan hopes that the precautions disrupting daily life – including school closures, event cancellations and physically staying away from others – will seem silly in hindsight.

If we do this right – that is, slow the spread of the virus that has infected more than 167,000 people worldwide – we will wonder what all the fuss was about, McMahan told The Journal Gazette on Sunday.

Ensuring COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus, does not spread rapidly is important so the health care system isn't overwhelmed, she said.

There were almost 167,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,440 deaths worldwide as of Sunday night, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the virus.

Allen County had no confirmed cases despite cases in Adams, Noble and Wells counties and a statewide total of 19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Johns Hopkins' nationwide tally of confirmed cases stood at 3,734 Sunday evening with more than 60 deaths.

To slow the spread of the virus, the CDC on Sunday recommended events consisting of at least 50 people be canceled or postponed the next eight weeks.

The Board of Health's agenda today includes possible discussion about public gatherings as well as surge capacity of local medical facilities, child care alternatives and guidance for long-term care facilities.

McMahan acknowledged that some planned discussion topics could be moot by the time the meeting starts at 5:45 p.m. because the situation is quickly evolving.

The fluidity is, McMahan said, “part of the problem.”

McMahan didn't dismiss the possibility of Indiana adopting Illinois' and Ohio's new directive to restaurants and bars: close.

“Everything's on the table,” McMahan said.

McMahan expects every day will present new challenges. She encourages residents to stay informed because what is known about the virus today could change tomorrow.

Those told to stay home from school or work should eliminate unnecessary trips away from home, she said.

But avoiding other people doesn't necessarily mean people should stay cooped up indoors. Getting fresh air – and some vitamin D – gets this doctor's OK.

asloboda@jg.net