Vera Bradley outlet sale canceled

Vera Bradley has rescheduled its annual outlet sale originally planned for April 15-19 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced today.

The Fort Wayne-based maker of women's handbags, luggage and accessories will skip this year's event and instead have scheduled an outlet sale for April 7–11, 2021, at Memorial Coliseum.

Tickets purchased for the first day of the canceled 2020 sale will be honored during the first day of next year's sale, and so on.

CEO Rob Wallstrom said the event's size influenced the decision.

"Our annual outlet sale attracts tens of thousands of loyal Vera Bradley fans from across the country and around the world to our hometown each year," he said in a statement. "With the outbreak now declared a pandemic, we believe putting the health and well-being of our customers, event staff and volunteers, associates and community-at-large first is absolutely the right decision."

Customers with tickets who are unable to attend next year's sale may request a refund request via Ticketmaster by April 6, 2021. Additional tickets for the 2021 Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale will go on sale February 3, 2021.