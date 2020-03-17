City Council cuts meetings

Fort Wayne City Council will switch from meeting weekly to convening the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month through April.

The change is in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic that has sickened thousands and led to dozens of deaths, including the first one in Indiana announced Monday.

Meeting twice monthly “will not impact the business of the city or the passage of bills,” City Clerk Lana Keesling and Fort Wayne City Council President Tom Didier said in a Monday afternoon news release. “It will simply limit instances of exposure.”

Meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Courtroom, Room 035, Garden Level, Citizens Square.

While meetings remain open to the public, “it is strongly suggested” that those interested watch from home.

Several local government bodies have said changes were coming to help comply with social distancing – being at least six feet apart – to avoid rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Fort Wayne council meetings can be viewed on Comcast Channel 58, Frontier's Channel 28 or livestreamed through the Allen County Public Library, the news release said. A link can be found at www.cityoffortwayne.org/city-council-information.html.

With the temporary schedule change, the meeting dates for the committee and regular sessions will be March 24, April 14 and April 28.

The council will not be taking public comment during meetings. Instead, residents who want to share comments and have them read into the record can submit them to the clerk's office by email to clerk@cityoffortwayne.org or by mail to 200 E. Berry St., Suite 110, Fort Wayne 46802.

Comments should be no more than 300 words and must be received by the close of business the Friday before scheduled meetings.

“This is the most responsible way for council to continue to do the necessary business without further vulnerability,” Didier said in a statement.

Keesling said the changes still ensure compliance with open door and public access laws.

The city of New Haven said Monday it was planning to keep Board of Public Works and City Council meetings open to the public but will encourage six-foot-apart social distancing with limited seating.

“We encourage the public to participate in these meetings by visiting our Facebook page for live streaming,” a news release said.

New Haven's website lists council meetings as 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays each month at City Hall.