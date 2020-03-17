Mayor's CIB removal questioned

A Fort Wayne mayoral appointee to the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board has been removed before the end of his two-year term – and the action has been called concerning by two City Council members, one a Republican and the other a Democrat.

Democrat Tim Pape, a Fort Wayne attorney whose CIB term does not end until January 2021, was removed in late January by Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

Henry proposed replacing Pape with Brian Bauer, president of Indiana University Health's expanding Fort Wayne service. Bauer has not been sworn in, said City Clerk Lana Keesling.

Pape said he had no comment except that he was hoping to serve until the end of his term.

Asked for a reason for the change, John Perlich, spokesman for the mayor, said in an email that Henry removed Pape following “a review of his appointments and a desire to move in a different direction.”

But City Council President Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, expressed dismay near the end of council's March 10 meeting.

Hines said removing Pape “just doesn't make sense to me.” Hines cited it among several recent mayoral decisions he disapproves of as not being good examples of leadership and communication.

“I will be challenging the mayor at every opportunity I get” on such matters, Hines said.

Didier said he was “extremely disappointed (Henry) took Tim Pape off the CIB.”

Didier said he had worked with Pape when Pape was on City Council. Although the two didn't always agree, Pape “was always very forthright. He is very intelligent and knew the issues. For (Henry) to take Tim off the way he did is the wrong message to be sent,” Didier said.

Hines and Didier did not return calls seeking more information about their remarks.

Asked for an example of anyone else recently removed by the mayor, Perlich said “it would take some time” to review the mayor's 165 appointments to the 47 boards and commissions. Keesling said she had not been requested to swear in anyone else recently.

Keesling said she would swear in Bauer, but he has not presented himself at her office.

Bauer, a Republican, said Monday he knew he had been appointed but had not spoken to the mayor recently.

“I have been 100% focused on COVID-19,” he said.

Bauer has not attended any CIB meetings since being appointed.

Pape wrote a March 3 op-ed piece for The Journal Gazette in which he argued that the riverfront's mixed-use projects should include more job creation – and be more inclusive in their housing options, not focused just on upscale apartments and townhouses.

Pape also assisted city councilmen Didier; Hines; Geoff Paddock, D-5th; and Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, with a Jan. 12 op-ed piece pressing for continuing Electric Works support and more CIB and city focus on neighborhood projects.

Perlich said he did not have “any knowledge of Electric Works being an issue” in the removal. The opinion piece on the riverfront projects ran after Pape was removed.

Jim Cook, president of the CIB, did not return a call Monday afternoon.

rsalter@jg.net