Parkview, Anthem might extend talks

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield policyholders who see Parkview Health providers might get a reprieve as the organizations consider taking a 90-day pause in contract negotiations.

As of Monday evening, Anthem and Parkview were locked in negotiations to extend their contract, which expires April 29. If an agreement isn't reached, Parkview patients with Anthem insurance would find themselves suddenly paying more for care – or forced to switch providers as of April 30.

Parkview's negotiating team proposed Friday that the existing contract be extended 90 days because health care providers nationwide are expecting unprecedented burdens in the coming weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthem officials had not responded to that proposal as of late Monday, an Anthem spokesman confirmed.

Without a contract, thousands of northeast Indiana residents would have to pay out-of-network rates to see Parkview physicians or receive care in Parkview-owned hospitals, surgery centers and clinics. Anthem has declined to provide an exact number.

How much more than in-network rates varies by employer.

Each side has significant bargaining power. Parkview is northeast Indiana's largest health care provider and largest employer. Anthem has the largest membership among any health care insurer doing business in Indiana.

Anthem is pressuring Parkview to lower prices after a study found the local health care provider is the most expensive in the state.

Parkview officials have pushed back, saying the study's conclusions are flawed because the methodology was unfair.

Comparing other data found in the same study, Parkview's prices were actually lower than those of Indiana University Health, they say.

Tony Felts, Anthem spokesman, emailed a statement Monday evening about negotiations.

“We met with Parkview Health officials (Monday), and the majority of that discussion was focused on ways we can work together to serve health care consumers during this public health challenge,” he said.

“We are hopeful we can come to terms on a new contract with Parkview and, at the same time, we are focused on working with them to ensure that the needs of the public are being met during this time,” Felts added.

The Journal Gazette obtained an email Parkview sent Monday to employers and insurance agents, informing them that a 90-day contract extension is a possibility.

Parkview also described its latest contract proposal to Anthem as a “win-win-win scenario,” which reduces costs for employers, employees, Anthem and Parkview. The proposal also “removes barriers to access and delays in care,” according to the email, which didn't include specifics.

Anthem officials likewise haven't revealed specifics of contract proposals they've offered Parkview.

