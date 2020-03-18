Fort Wayne/Allen County

2 eggs discovered in I&M falcon nest

The peregrine falcon nest on the roof of the city's tallest building has new additions. Two eggs were recently viewed in the nest atop Indiana Michigan Power Center via I&M's Falcon Cam at www.indianamichiganpower.com/falconcam.

The identity of the parents has yet to be confirmed by a reading of the ID bands on their legs, but they are presumed to be Jamie (male) and Moxie (female). If so, the eggs bring to at least 25 the number Jamie and Moxie have laid since taking up residence on the downtown landmark in 2013.

The falcon eggs generally hatch about a month after eggs are laid, and the young birds take their first flights about six weeks of age. Once the falcons reach an appropriate age, I&M will work with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to name and band each falcon.

Maplecrest closing to replace culvert

Work on Maplecrest Road in northeast Fort Wayne is moving to a new phase next week: replacement of a culvert for the Pierson Drain, city Public Works officials announced Tuesday.

That work will occur between Georgetown North Boulevard and Brandy Chase Cove, closing Maplecrest Road for about two weeks starting Monday. The closure is necessary because of utility delays stemming from the winter months.

A detour will use East State Boulevard, Reed and Trier roads.

The Maplecrest project is part of a multiyear plan to add travel lanes, a trail and a sidewalk to the area. Plans also call for new ornamental lighting, new stormwater sewers and water mains, as well as landscaping and new curb, gutter and ramps. The current project runs from State Boulevard to Trier Road.

On My Way Pre-K applications open

Indiana's Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is accepting applications from families in any county who might be eligible for grants for their children to receive prekindergarten education through the On My Way Pre-K program for the 2020-21 school year.

The program, which started as a five-county pilot and then expanded to 20 counties in 2017, became statewide in 2019.

Information about the program and the link to apply can be found at OnMyWayPreK.org.

Area

Visit Noble County in new location

Visit Noble County has relocated to the offices of the Noble County Economic Development Corp. at 110 S. Orange St. in Albion.

Visit Noble County and the EDC decided last year to enhance countywide collaboration starting with the co-location. Visit Noble County, previously in Rome City, completed the move last week, according to a Tuesday news release.

– Journal Gazette