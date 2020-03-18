Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs, select The Scoop.

Social Security offices closed

All local Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person service, officials announced.

Services will be provided online and by phone at 800-772-1213.

The website at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices can be used to apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits; check the status of an application or appeal; request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas); print a benefit verification letter; and address other needs.

For anything that can't be handled online, the local office will provide services over the phone.

Those with scheduled in-office appointments or hearings should expect a call from a Social Security staffer that might come from a private number and not from a U.S. government phone. Social Security employees will not ask for any form of payment.

Citizens Square, Rousseau closed

Citizens Square will close to the public beginning today, and plans call for the building to reopen April 1, Mayor Tom Henry and the Allen County commissioners said Tuesday.

In addition, the Rousseau Centre has closed most offices to the public through April 1.

There will be limited access on the first floor to the police desk and the county election board, auditor, recorder and treasurer's offices. The county assessor's office will temporarily operate out of the auditor's office and handle work for the Wayne Township assessor.

Clients wishing to meet with the veterans service officer on the first floor or the public defender's office on the seventh floor should call ahead to make an appointment. The adult probation office on the eighth floor will remain open. Public access to other floors will be restricted.

A central drop-off box will be placed in the lobby for paperwork that needs to be submitted to any county office in Rousseau Centre.

Residents can use the City Utilities drop box on Berry Street to submit paperwork for county offices in Citizens Square.

In addition, all municipally owned buildings will be closed to the public until April 1. That includes the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office and Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

The city's website, www.cityoffortwayne.org, has more information.

Area YMCA sites to shut down

Chris Angellatta, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, announced facilities in Allen, Wells, and Whitley counties will “be closed for the foreseeable future.”

The organization hopes to be open for spring session, which starts April 13.

YMCA said its leaders will work on several projects such as “food insecurity” for students not in school and providing child care for health care workers.

Animal shelter to limit access

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is restricting access to its building while continuing to provide adoption services.

Animal control officers will operate as normal. Anyone with an animal-related emergency can call 427-1244 during normal business hours or 449-3000 after hours and on weekends.

Doors at the shelter will remain locked to the business lobby, and residents coming to reclaim, surrender or drop off stray animals will be required to ring the doorbell. If a pet is lost, check www.fwacc.org and bring pet photos to the shelter when reclaiming.

Access will be restricted to serious adopters only, and they will be required to fill out an adoption profile before entering.

HRC cancels meet, housing summit

The Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission canceled its monthly commission meeting April 6.

Additionally, the commission and Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services are postponing the upcoming Fair Housing Summit originally scheduled for April 29 at Memorial Coliseum. Registrants will be notified by email about a new date.

Email questions to ohns@cityoffortwayne.org.

Thursday's Allen County Council meeting has been canceled. A new date has not been determined.

United Way starts emergency fund

The United Way of Allen County is seeking donations to the newly formed Emergency Relief Fund of which United Way is investing the first $100,000.

United Way of Allen County will not charge or receive administration costs and will work alongside “our most valued community nonprofits in an effort to have the most immediate impact,” the agency said.

For more information on ways to give to United Way, contact Kristi Crisp at Kristi.Crisp@uwacin.org or call 260-469-4019.

NeighborLink calls for needs list

NeighborLink Fort Wayne invites vulnerable neighbors impacted by COVID-19 to share their needs on NeighborLink's website or at 209-0074.

Volunteers can register at www.nlfw.org.

Purdue online to end of semester

Purdue University, including Purdue Fort Wayne, announced Tuesday remote learning will continue through the end of the semester.

USF students get move-out notices

University of Saint Francis students will have until 5 p.m. Sunday to move out of residence halls. Those who did not return after spring break can return during this time and retrieve their belongings. Contact residence life staff for questions.

Area cinemas part of shutdown

As part of the nationwide shutdown of movie theaters, these area cinemas have closed: AMC, Regal, Northwood Cinema Grill and Cinema Center in Fort Wayne; NCG Cinemas in Auburn; Goodrich Quality Theaters in Huntington; Strand Theatre in Kendallville; ABCinema in Decatur; and Eagles Theatre in Wabash.

Conservatory lists canceled events

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory announced that all preregistered conservatory programs have been canceled until further notice. In addition, the Easter in the Garden event April 10, the Visit with the Easter Bunny on April 11, and the Conservatory Volunteer Dinner are canceled.

The conservatory will be open during regular hours. For more information, call 260-427-6440.

History Center, visitor spot closed

The History Center will be temporarily closed to the general public beginning today. The Visit Fort Wayne Visitor Center and offices will be closed until March 30.

Jewish Federation office closes

The office of the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne will be closed through April 18, and all events scheduled for March and April are postponed, the federation announced Tuesday.

Tapestry event postponed

Tapestry, originally set for April 24 at Memorial Coliseum, has been postponed. A new date has not been set.