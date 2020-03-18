Diocese suspends Mass amid pandemic

Weekday and Sunday celebrations of Mass have been suspended as of today in all parishes of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades issued the directive Tuesday as part of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus.

Infections with the virus have led to a global epidemic, which has led to the closing of schools and curtailment of public gatherings.

Jennifer Simerman, diocese spokeswoman, said the suspension has two aspects – Mass will not take place, and Catholics, for whom Mass is a weekly obligation, have received a dispensation from attending.

“Priests can say Mass privately, and will be praying for the people, our diocese and an end to this pandemic,” she said.

In a letter to parishioners and a video message of the diocese's website, Rhoades called not being able to attend Mass and receive the Holy Eucharist “very difficult spiritually” because of its central place in Catholic faith and life.

But, “as Catholics, we must do our part to help protect those who could be infected by the virus at public gatherings,” he said.

Fort Wayne-South Bend is not the only diocese subject to the suspension. Public Mass will not take place in all dioceses in the Province of Indianapolis, comprised of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the dioceses of Gary, Evansville and Lafayette.

The bishop's amended directives say churches will remain open for private prayer but not for scheduled activities that would bring a group together.

Weddings, funerals and baptisms may still take place, the directives say. But attendance is limited to “necessary participants” and immediate family members who are not exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Scheduled confession times are canceled. However, priests can make appointments with individuals who wish to go to confession. It's recommended that the parties stay at least 6 feet apart.

Confessions also may be heard outdoors.

Priests will also continue to visit the sick and those near death.

Clergy will follow the protocols and directives of hospitals, nursing homes, other health care facilities and state and local health departments, including the use of personal protective equipment as necessary.

Those who are attending classes in preparation for becoming Catholic this season also have received a dispensation from the bishop. They will be permitted to complete the process once the pandemic has eased, the directives say.

The suspension of Mass does not have a specific end date, according to the bishop's letter.

Rhoades reminds area Catholics that they may have access to livestreamed Mass through their parish. Also, at 10 a.m. on Sundays, he will celebrate Mass that which can be viewed through livestreaming on Facebook and YouTube.

“In this time of 'social isolation,' let us not be isolated in our hearts from those who need our love, care and compassion,” Rhoades said in the letter. “Let us remember that Jesus is always with us, and nothing can separate us from His love.”

rsalter@jg.net