Automotive supplier to expand in Bluffton

A global automotive supplier of engineered components and systems will expand manufacturing operations to northeast Indiana, creating more than 400 jobs and investing more than $42 million.

Inteva Products, based in Troy, Michigan, will lease, renovate and equip a 260,000-square-foot facility at 1805 W. Lancaster St. in Bluffton, officials announced Wednesday.

Up to 419 jobs will be created by the end of 2023.

“We are pleased that we are able to bring our production to Indiana,” Lon Offenbacher, Inteva's CEO and president, said in a statement. “Inteva Products was founded in the Midwest and we are proud to expand our manufacturing footprint there to better serve our customers.”

Founded in 2008, the company is a tier one automotive supplier that designs, manufactures and assembles closure systems, interior systems and motors and electronics.

Inteva employs more than 9,000 at more than 30 locations in North America, Europe and Asia and serves major original equipment manufacturers and other customers around the world. The company also provides advanced development capabilities such as in-house design, rapid prototyping, testing resources and research and development.

Inteva expects the Bluffton facility – its first in Indiana – to be fully operational by summer 2021.

The company will begin hiring late this year for positions in production, finance, human resources, engineering and quality.

“The positions and salaries will be posted as we get closer to staffing. Our pay scales will be market competitive consistent with the job responsibilities,” Lisa Gentile, the company's marketing manager, said through email.

John Sampson, president and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, said his organization is “excited for the city of Bluffton and Wells County to land this project.”

“This is a great example of how our region has worked together to fulfill Inteva Products' mission and make this important commitment for jobs and capital investment in our region.

“This is yet another story that illustrates how collaboration works, and works well, in northeast Indiana.”

Inteva joins more than 8,500 manufacturing facilities in Indiana that support 1 in 5 Hoosier jobs, contributing to the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the U.S., according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

“The city of Bluffton is pleased to have Inteva Products opening a facility in our community and creating new jobs,” Bluffton Mayor John Whicker said in a statement.

The IEDC offered Inteva Products up to $2.375 million in conditional tax credits and up to $250,000 in conditional training grants based on the company's job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.

The city of Bluffton, Bluffton Redevelopment Commission and Wells County will consider other incentives at the request of Wells County Economic Development.

lisagreen@jg.net