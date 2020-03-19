CEO of St. Joseph Hospital out after 8 months

Jake Golich is out as CEO of St. Joseph Hospital, months after he was hired to run the facility and help with the transition to the planned Lutheran Downtown Hospital.

Lutheran Health Network, which operates St. Joseph, announced in May that Golich would take over the hospital's top office as it planned to build a new $120 million facility. He began work in July.

Kara Stevenson, a Lutheran spokeswoman, said Hope Darrow is now interim CEO.

“We appreciate the leadership and contributions of Jacob Golich and we wish him success in his future endeavors,” Stevenson said in an email. “We remain committed to St. Joseph Hospital and to providing safe, high quality care to those we are privileged to serve.”

Stevenson had not returned a message asking whether Golich resigned or was fired, as of late Wednesday. It's also not clear when or if a permanent CEO will be hired.

Golich, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday, started his career in Indianapolis as a regional hospitalist services administrator for St. Vincent Hospital. He also was an administrator at hospitals in Arizona.

In the May announcement, Golich called his upcoming tenure at St. Joseph a “historic period of transformation” and said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to play a major role as we begin this new chapter in local health care.”

Lutheran that month announced plans for the new hospital, on the southwest corner of Van Buren and Main streets, across from the current facility.

Darrow took over June 3 as chief nursing officer at St. Joseph, according to a separate news release issued in May. Before that, she worked for Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp.

She has more than 30 years of nursing experience and has worked in several leadership positions, Lutheran officials said.

