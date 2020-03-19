Council OKs move to aid city employees

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the Fort Wayne City Council approved a COVID-19 employee and operations policy to pay city workers who may have to quarantine as part of the ongoing global epidemic.

The vote came during an emergency meeting, during which council President Tom Didier, R-3rd, was the only City Council member physically present. The remaining eight members attended via phone. The meeting was also livestreamed over Facebook, drawing more than 200 viewers.

Didier was joined by council attorney Joe Bonahoom, city attorney Carol Helton and Deputy City Clerk Stacey Smith. City Clerk Lana Keesling was present via telephone.

Under the policy, which is in effect until April 14, city employees are eligible for paid leave equal to 100% of their salary for two weeks if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 or are quarantined after showing symptoms. In both instances, employees would need to obtain a doctor's note. They would also have to complete required paperwork for either short-term disability or public health leave, as applicable.

That portion of the policy also applies to “employees quarantined at the instruction of a local, state or federal official to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Council members unanimously amended the policy to state that city employees who contract the virus or show symptoms are also eligible for 75% pay for a maximum of two additional weeks if they still meet the necessary criteria after the initial two-week period. The change is similar to a policy recently implemented by Allen County.

City employees who are in self-quarantine because they live in the same household as someone who has been diagnosed or shows COVID-19 symptoms are eligible for 75% of their salary for two weeks, the policy states. That also applies to employees at risk of contracting the disease because of existing health issues and primary caregivers whose children are at home because of school closures. It also covers city employees who are caregivers for elderly parents or other dependents.

The policy will be reviewed and possibly extended during the council's April 14 meeting.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the council has modified its meeting schedule to protect members and the public. Committee session meetings on April 7 and 21 are canceled, but meetings will continue as planned on March 24, April 14 and April 28. This week's meeting was canceled.

Although the meetings will be open to the public, officials are recommending community members watch from home using Comcast Channel 58 or Frontier Channel 28.

The meetings are also livestreamed through the Allen County Public Library at www.cityoffortwayne.org/city-council-information.html.

City Council will not be taking public comment during meetings. Anyone who wishes to have a comment read into the record can email clerk@cityoffortwayne.org or send a letter to 200 E. Berry St., Suite 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

Comments should be no more than 300 words and must be received by the close of business the Friday before the desired meeting.

dgong@jg.net