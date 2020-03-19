Food banks feeling virus pinch

Those patronizing a food distribution event Saturday at Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne will have a different experience than before the precautions to fight COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The distribution will still take place 9 to 11 a.m., but workers will use a new model.

“We used to have people come into the building. Now, we're having a drive-thru,” said Carmen Cumberland, food bank executive president. “They'll just stay in their cars and we will be loading their cars up.”

At Fort Wayne-area feeding programs, similar precautions involving social distancing are being put in place, meaning patrons can't choose the food they receive. But the programs themselves are facing impacts from disrupted supply lines and their networks of volunteers, agency officials said.

At the food bank at the Forest Park campus of Lifehouse Church at 2100 Kentucky Ave., Sandy Knepple, food program coordinator, says curbside service has been implemented during food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

But she says the agency has been hampered by a lack of volunteers.

“We have no one in this building who isn't over 60,” she said, including herself and her husband, Dave, also a volunteer.

People 60 and older are considered most susceptible to more serious cases of the virus. Some health authorities advise seniors to stay home to avoid exposing themselves or other people to COVID-19. And, it's also the age where lifting and carrying heavy boxes of food can be difficult, Knepple said.

“People are working regardless,” Knepple said, and so far, no one has gotten sick. But, she added, “We really need younger people capable of carrying boxes of food to the cars.”

Lifehouse served more than 15,000 people last year in its target area – the 46805 ZIP code. The program, as part of the federal emergency food assistance program, is not allowed by federal law to close or reduce hours, she said. Patrons whose income is under 185% of the poverty level for a family of four are limited to one use per month.

Lifehouse's traditional food supply sources also have been limited, Knepple said. Food pickups from the Community Harvest Food Bank have been cut from twice to once a week, and Lifehouse can get only 100 pounds of nonperishables and 100 pounds of meat per week, less than half the normal quantity, she said.

Community Harvest also is facing limited supplies, said Cumberland, whose agency serves nine counties.

“I think the biggest thing is donations of items coming in from stores because everybody is going to stores (and stocking up), she said. “We are at a huge decrease in donations from retail.”

Roger Reece, executive pastor of Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, faces the same problem. Associated Churches works with 24 neighborhood food pantries in churches and community centers.

“When I look at our food supply, I think I can get supply, but oftentimes I have to buy supply and it will cost more,” he said, adding the agency at 602 E. Wayne St. is seeking donations of money and nonperishable food and a supply of younger volunteers.

“It's difficult,” Reece said.

Cumberland said other programs run by Community Harvest also have instituted social distancing.

The Community Cupboard, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, is allowing up to three people at a time inside the building to shop at a grocery-like area. Shoppers, who are referred to the Cupboard by other agencies, are gloved and limited to 50 pounds of food and extras.

Programs for seniors on Wednesdays will have people bringing food to their cars.

And, Cumberland said, the agency has stopped relying on one source of volunteers – groups of children and teens.

“We're taking precautions,” Cumberland said. “Everything is changing daily.”

