BMV waives penalties, restricts visits

Hoosier drivers will not incur late fees if they cannot get to a BMV branch to renew their license during the coronavirus pandemic, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday.

The agency discouraged in-person branch visits except when absolutely necessary.

These changes took effect Thursday and will be in place for 60 days:

• Penalty fees will be waived for late renewals of driver's licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and ORV and snowmobile registrations. Waived fees also apply to late title transactions and late salvage titles.

Fees usually range from $6 to $30, depending on the offense.

• The requirement that the BMV operate a branch in each county was suspended because of the risk of closures from staffing shortages. The BMV website, www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm, will be updated regularly with closures.

• The BMV is restricting most transactions to out-of-branch only, including registration renewal for vehicles; replacement documents for driver's licenses and ID cards; registration; and title. Residents can instead complete these services through in.gov/BMV, BMV Connect kiosks, phone and mail. Go to the website for more information.

Due to federal requirements, the BMV will continue to complete commercial driver's license transactions in branches.

• Credit card fees for online transactions will be waived. The normal fee is $1 plus 1.99% of the transaction.

The BMV also is making operational changes at branches to ensure safety. They include limiting the number of customers inside to 20 and spacing chairs at least 6 feet apart.

“All of these actions are being taken to provide for the safety of our communities,” the BMV said.

