Canceled events hurting Coliseum

Memorial Coliseum may soon be struggling financially because of the fight against COVID-19 – and employees are in a struggle now to keep up with providing patrons information about events no longer taking place.

That's the word from Randy Brown, the venue's executive vice president and general manager.

Rules limiting gatherings to keep the disease caused by the new coronavirus from spreading are impacting venues around the world, and the Coliseum is no exception.

“It's like a moving target, because we have events canceled, events postpone, events rescheduling,” Brown said Thursday. “So far, this virus has impacted over 80 events, and it's changing by the hour.”

To help patrons, the Coliseum has published the latest information about event cancellations and rescheduling on its webpage, memorialcoliseum.com.

And to deal with finances, Brown planned to approach Allen County Council on Thursday to alert members to the likely need for financial assistance this year.

But that meeting was canceled – you guessed it – because of COVID-19 concerns.

The financial loss is difficult to predict, but Brown said “it's going to be a significant number, a big number.”

Canceled events include the NCAA Division III men's and Division I women's basketball tournaments, which had been expected to bring fans from around the nation. The financial impact of the two tournaments on the Fort Wayne area was estimated by Visit Fort Wayne at more than $1.8 million.

In addition, the Fort Wayne Komets canceled the remainder of their season, including playoffs. The Mad Ants suspended their season. And the annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale was rescheduled for April 7-11, 2021.

“The impact of (the loss of) Vera Bradley is huge. That is our biggest event of the year,” Brown said, adding it draws patrons “from all 50 states and 20 to 25 foreign countries.”

The disAbilities Expo, A Hope Center's Fundraising Banquet and the University of Saint Francis commencement also have been canceled.

Rescheduled events include the Lucky Duck Consignment Sale, now scheduled for May 29-31; the Monster X Tour, set for June 13; and Lynyrd Skynyrd, scheduled for Sept. 18.

Shipshewana on the road was postponed without a new date, as was Nickelodeon's “JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour.”

Locally sponsored events postponed without a date include Tapestry, Fort Wayne Derby Girls' April 4 bout and Erin's House for Grieving Children Common Bond Breakfast.

Coliseum officials say tickets for canceled events purchased through the Coliseum box office can be brought back for a full refund. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com or the TM mobile app will be refunded automatically through the buyer's account, though it may take several days for processing because of the number of impacted venues.

Buyers of group tickets for Komets games should call the team office at 260-483-0011.

The Coliseum will honor tickets for postponed or suspended events on the new event date.

Officials ask that paper tickets be retained until further notice.

Brown said the Coliseum has just under $1 million in surplus funds it has saved from the past 30 years, but it may not be enough.

“We expect we will be going through that pretty quickly, and that's my concern,” he said.

Another concern is the facility's 400 part-time workers and food service vendor employees who will not be working.

In some cases, workers were retained to do deep-cleaning this week, Brown said, but he was not sure how much longer that would last.

Meanwhile, the facility is trying to save money.

“We took the ice off yesterday, and (maintaining) that is a huge expense,” Brown said.

Other utilities such as lighting and heating and cooling are already on a system that turns them down or off when not in use, he said.

Throughout its history, the Coliseum has never had to ask for additional government support, Brown said. “We'd like to keep it that way,” he said.

