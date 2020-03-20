Coronavirus Roundup

Here are the changes, cancellations, and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs, select The Scoop.

Airport suspends several programs

Fort Wayne International Airport Authority is encouraging passengers to contact their air carriers with specific questions about flights.

Contact information for airlines can also be found on the airport's website at www.FWAirport.com.

The airport also announced that valet parking services have been temporarily suspended and paid parking lots have been transitioned to credit card only in efforts to decrease person-to-person contact.

The airport's customer service agent program has been suspended through April 12. Those services include the FWA parking lot shuttle, as well as luggage and wheelchair assistance to and from the parking lots and within the terminal.

The airport's hospitality host program that has volunteers hand out cookies and assist passengers with questions have been asked to stay home until the pandemic subsides. Prepackaged, individually wrapped cookies will be available for passengers via the cookie kiosk near the security exit.

The hospitality PAWs therapy dog program has also been temporarily suspended.

City trash no longer taking personal bins

Beginning Monday, garbage and recycling crews will collect only city of Fort Wayne-issued carts used for residential collection.

Workers will not pick up additional personal containers, bags, boxes or bulk items.

These restrictions follow health guidelines and are being instituted by trash-collecting companies across the nation, the city said Thursday.

WorkOne centers closed to visits

Eight WorkOne Northeast career centers have been closed to in-person visits indefinitely and in-person services have been reduced at centers in Fort Wayne, Marion and DeKalb County.

People must file for unemployment benefits online by computer or smartphone at www.unemployment.in.gov and can search for jobs at www.indianacareerconnect.com.

Services at career centers in Fort Wayne, Marion and DeKalb County will be limited to self-service use of computers to file online for unemployment benefits or search for jobs online.

People will be able to call the centers in Angola, Bluffton, Columbia City, Decatur, Huntington, Kendallville, LaGrange and Wabash during regular operating hours and days.

The numbers for those centers:

• Angola, 260-624-2004

• Bluffton, 260-824-0855

• Columbia City, 260-248-8611

• Decatur, 260-724-4963

• Huntington, 260-356-2858

• Kendallville, 260-599-1000

• LaGrange, 260-499-4835

• Wabash, 260-563-8421

Medicaid services announcement

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Thursday that Indiana Medicaid will allow interactions between patients and doctors and other health care providers, as well as other Medicaid service deliveries, to occur either over the phone or through the use of telemedicine technologies whenever possible.

Effective immediately, most health services – including covered mental health services and Medicaid home- and community-based services – will be reimbursed as if they took place in person.

This policy will remain in place – and telemedicine/telephone interactions will be encouraged – as long as Indiana remains under a declaration of a public health emergency by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Free deliveries by Waiter on Way

On Thursday, the Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District, in partnership with Waiter on the Way, announced free food deliveries for the next 30 days.

Deliveries will be free to local patrons who order from restaurants that Waiter on the Way delivers from within the 99 blocks of the Downtown Improvement District.

Customers should use code “DTFW” during online checkout or mention it during phone orders.

Waiter on the Way has also added a function to its checkout system that lets customers tip both the restaurant staff and the delivery driver, helping restaurant workers.

MetalX suspends retail buying

MetalX announced Thursday it will suspend retail metal buying and public recycling services at its Fort Wayne and Waterloo locations, beginning today.

The suspension will last until it's determined to be safe to resume these activities.

A spokesperson for the company said “This action relates only to retail recycling services. All MetalX facilities will remain open for commercial and wholesale shipping and receiving activities, as well as processing and production.”

At the time of this release, MetalX has no reported cases of COVID-19, the company said.

Adams courts cut back operations

Adams County courts announced Thursday they are curtailing operations to minimize potential coronavirus exposure. Emergency measures will be in effect until May 4.

Mental health group now online

Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana announced Thursday it will provide online support as it adapts to the pandemic.

In response to local, state and federal health guidelines, the organization's offices are closed to the public until further notice.

Staff members working remotely are currently adapting support services to online. These will be available at no cost to the general public.

For an up-to-date list of these events, go to the website at www.mhanortheastindiana.org.

Bowen Center to help via phone

Bowen Center announced Thursday it is now providing psychiatric, therapy and community-based services over the phone.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Jay Chaudhary, director of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction, worked to allow Bowen Center the flexibility to provide care over the phone instead of face-to-face sessions, the center said.

Bowen Center also partners with schools and businesses in the state via its student assistance program and employee assistance program.

Through the programs, a number of pre-paid sessions are available to students and employees. Pre-paid sessions will now also be held by phone.

A list of the schools and businesses covered under the Bowen Center SAP and EAP programs along with more information can be found on the BowenCenter.org website under Services.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-342-5653.

GM operations winding down

The local General Motors truck assembly plant began winding down operations Thursday night, local spokeswoman Stephanie Jentgen confirmed.

A small group of employees will remain on-site to maintain critical operations.

An employee hotline at 855-313-9700 with updates about resuming production will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The office of UAW Local 2209 will close until further notice at 2:30 p.m. today.

Ivy Tech closing its buildings

Ivy Tech Community College announced that at 5 p.m. today its buildings will close until further notice.

Ivy Tech will continue to operate and deliver instruction wherever possible virtually as previously announced.

With the closure of its buildings, additional services to students will now also be provided virtually including advising, testing, financial aid and business office operations.

Check www.ivytech.edu/covid-19 to find answers to frequently asked questions and for campus-specific e-mail addresses to get assistance.

Lincoln Financial to give $1 million

Lincoln Financial Group announced Thursday that Lincoln Financial Foundation will donate $1 million to food providers in its local communities to help address the rising demand on their services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lincoln Financial Foundation will increase funding by 25% for a total of $1 million to nearly 30 organizations across 11 cities where Lincoln has a significant presence, including Fort Wayne.

Local organizations that will receive funding are Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana Inc. and Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Fort Wayne.

Virtual visits to Grace College

Grace College is offering virtual visits and livestreaming for prospective students and parents.

A virtual visit is a personal, online meeting with an admissions counselor. Virtual visitors can select a convenient time to meet via Zoom, which is free. Visitors can also choose to have a student ambassador, athletic coach or faculty member join the online meeting, subject to availability.

Grace will host two Lancer Live Streaming Visit Experiences from 12:15 to 2:30 p.m. on March 27 and April 3.

Lancer Live experiences will include a student life panel and a campus tour.

To schedule a virtual visit or sign up for the livestreaming experience, go to www.grace.edu/visit-us or call 866-974-7223.

Cancer Services closed to walk-ins

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is immediately closing its office to walk-in visits.

People in need of assistance should call 260-484-9560 or toll-free at 866-484-9560, email at info@cancer-services.org or go to www.cancer-services.org.

Agency personnel will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

History, science sites closed

The History Center and Science Central have closed temporarily.

A reopen date for the History Center will be announced, based on developments.

Science Central plans to re-open April 15.