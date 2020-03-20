County sees first 2 virus cases

Two Allen County residents are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and health experts said Thursday the number of patients with confirmed cases of the new coronavirus could soon balloon.

“We're not surprised we have cases,” Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan said during a conference call with reporters. “I expect a significant number in the next few days to be identified.”

One female patient is “a young adult” who recently traveled abroad and began showing symptoms after returning to the U.S., according to a statement from the Allen County Department of Health. The other patient – officials wouldn't reveal the gender – is “an older adult with underlying chronic health conditions.”

The female patient is in isolation at home, and the other patient is being treated at a hospital.

A Parkview spokeswoman, citing privacy concerns, declined to say whether the patient was in isolation there. A spokeswoman for Lutheran Health Network could not immediately be reached for comment.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus across the country has recently grown, as doctors secure access to more tests. That's also true in Indiana, where the State Department of Health on Thursday announced 17 new cases.

ISDH has confirmed 56 cases of the virus in Indiana, but the Allen County cases had not been added to the total, as of late Thursday. The state has tested 380 Hoosiers, and two deaths have been reported.

Both Allen County patients began showing symptoms days ago, but officials cited concerns for their privacy and revealed little else. It's not clear to which country or countries the younger patient traveled.

The state is tracking confirmed cases based on county of residence, and McMahan said there likely are patients from outside Allen County who are being treated at local facilities.

A jump in the number of confirmed cases among Allen County residents is almost certain, she said, though McMahan is not sure how many people have been tested or how many pending tests there are.

She and other doctors have said for more than a week the virus is here, but limited testing had not – until Thursday – revealed its presence.

Most who are infected recover, and experts are warning older adults are particularly at risk. That's not the case with the younger patient in Allen County, however.

Dr. James Cameron, a neonatologist and member of the county Board of Health, said that is important and urged all people to take precautions such as social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

“This is out in the community,” he said. “The exposures are out there.”

Hand-washing and avoiding public gatherings and those that are sick also are effective preventive measures, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Department officials want to remind the public as cases continue to be confirmed throughout the state, preparation and not panic is important,” a statement from the local health department says.

mleblanc@jg.net