4th Indiana resident dies of virus, state cases rise to 126

As of late Saturday afternoon, there were 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. Four are in Allen County.

Four people — the latest, a patient older than 60 with underlying health problems in Delaware County on Saturday — have died from the virus. None are local cases.

Increased access to tests in Indiana and across the country has resulted in a burgeoning number of confirmed cases, though local officials caution that testing still is limited. That is reflected in the health department's letters, which note that even those who develop symptoms — but who are not hospitalized — likely will not be tested for the virus.

Megan Hubartt, local health department spokeswoman, said it's important those who might have been exposed to the person with COVID-19 continue to monitor symptoms.

"We want to make sure people are self-monitoring regularly," she said.

The health department has put in place a hotline — 260-449-4499 — for people with coronavirus questions and concerns. The hotline will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 15,000 cases of the virus in the U.S., and 201 patients had died, as of Friday. Most of the U.S. cases — about 6,800 — are in New York.

