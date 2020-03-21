Cases in county rise to 4

INDIANAPOLIS – Two more Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and an additional Hoosier has died, as the state's number of confirmed coronavirus cases continued to rise Friday.

Cases jumped from 56 to 79, as the number of Hoosiers tested reached more than 550, state health officials said. The number of state deaths rose to three, with the death of a Marion County woman older than 60 who had been hospitalized was reported.

“Losing a loved one is devastating, and it's troubling to see the toll that COVID-19 is taking on elderly residents here in Indiana and across the country,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.

“I implore Hoosiers to continue to stay home if they're sick and practice social distancing so that we can halt the spread of this virus and protect the most vulnerable among us.”

The two new Allen County cases bring to four the number of residents confirmed to have the virus, Allen County Health Department officials said Friday. They said three of those cases are not yet reflected in state statistics.

The state Friday reported no new cases in other northeast Indiana counties. All but one of the state's reported cases are in adults.

IU Health announced Friday that it is offering additional COVID-19 testing opportunities.

IU Health will be able to test for the virus using its own lab instead of state and federal labs, which have been experiencing volume-caused delays.

Officials said priority will be given to high-risk, seriously ill patients and health care workers who may have been exposed to the virus.

“As more diagnostic testing resources become available, we will expand the number of patients we are able to test,” Dennis Murphy, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. The expansion should come in the next two weeks, he said.

The test will not be used for screening for the virus but as a way to confirm infections. The test must be ordered by a physician after a patient completes a COVID-19 screening, including through IU Health's virtual screening method available through iuhealth.org.

Box said several Hoosier patients are seriously ill, but some have now fully recovered.

She said the state has received supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile to help hospitals or local health departments running low on masks, gowns and other equipment.

Materials were allocated based on population of the state, so Box said Indiana received only a small percentage of what was requested.

A statewide dashboard of hospitals and other health care providers tracks when supplies are getting low. Several hospitals were in the red zone – a 24-hour supply – while others were in yellow, meaning a 96-hour supply.

“Nobody ran out,” Box said, noting health care providers are being creative.

She also said testing trials Thursday with Eli Lilly went well in Indianapolis and they are expected to process several hundred by the end of the weekend.

Megan Hubartt, spokeswoman for the Allen County Health Department, said updates to Allen County's case numbers can be found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19. Entries are time-stamped.

However, the county's numbers and the state's number for Allen County may not match because of delays in reporting from private testing labs, she said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday reiterated that Indiana doesn't yet need to “shelter in place” as some cities and states have done.

But he said that could change if Hoosiers don't follow the recommended guidance of social distancing, which includes staying home, avoiding gatherings and keeping travel to essential purposes such as work and getting food.

“My plea and my hope is that we all understand the gravity of what is surrounding us,” he told reporters Friday. “The more people who are practicing what we are preaching the faster we will get through this – as a state, as a city and as a nation.”

He also asked Hoosiers not to panic and buy up supplies of food and toilet paper at local stores.

“Please don't become a hoarder,” the governor said. “Don't take away from someone else. Buy responsibly.”

nkelly@jg.net

rsalter@jg.net