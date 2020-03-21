Commissioners quickly approve virus leave policy

It took longer to set up for Friday's meeting of the Allen County commissioners than it did to conduct business.

In the echoing lobby of the Edwin J. Rousseau Centre in downtown Fort Wayne were rows of folding chairs, each at least 6 feet from each other. A camera, operated by Access Fort Wayne's Larry Banks, stood among the seating.

Just ahead of Banks' camera, Mike Green, the commissioners' public information officer, sat on the floor monitoring a tablet for the meeting's livestream.

The meeting, during which Commissioners Rich Beck, Nelson Peters and Therese Brown approved a COVID-19 policy for county employees and governmental procedures, clocked in at less than four minutes long.

Peters and Beck attended the meeting in person; Brown participated by phone.

The emergency policy, in effect until April 16, sets forward criteria for when a county employee is eligible for paid public health leave during the COVID-19 pandemic. County employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or have had close contact with someone who has the disease are eligible for 100% pay for 10 days. The same applies for county employees who are under quarantine or develop symptoms compatible with COVID-19.

Once the 10 days are up, county employees are eligible for 75% pay until they are cleared to return to work or until the policy changes or expires.

County employees who live in the same household as someone who has COVID-19, or are at risk of contracting the disease due to underlying health issues, are eligible for 75% pay. The same applies to employees who are the primary caregiver for children off from school or other dependents. However, if two or more primary caregivers in the same household are county employees, only one may take public health leave per day.

The county's policy also puts into writing many of the procedures already in place, such as social distancing and the closure of city and county offices to the public. It is close to the one approved Wednesday by the Fort Wayne City Council and is what several council members used to modify the city administration's proposal.

