Coronavirus Roundup

Here are the changes, cancellations, and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs, select The Scoop.

PFW commencement on hold

Purdue University Fort Wayne has decided to postpone its commencement ceremonies, originally scheduled for May 13. A new date for commencement, which includes Indiana University Fort Wayne, is being explored for late June and will be announced in the near future, officials said Friday.

Purdue Fort Wayne has extended the due date for all remaining tuition payment plan payments for the spring semester for all students. Payments originally due April 10 will now be due June 10. Payments originally due May 10 will now be due July 10.

Indiana 211 sstarts ervice

Indiana 211 announced it is adding resources for Hoosiers in need of assistance connecting with health and human services agencies in their local communities.

Indiana 211 has created a website to serve as a clearinghouse of information on COVID-19 resources.

The organization is also adding 20 to 30 new navigators to handle increased call volume. Community Navigators help people who contact 211 to identify their goals, prioritize their needs and connect them to community resources.

The free service offers help with needs such as food, utility, health care and child care assistance.

To get links to services, contact 211 here:

New website for COVID-19 information: in211.communityos.org/COVID-19

Phone:2-1-1 or 866-211-9966 (available 24/7, only for seeking services in Indiana)

Text: Send ZIP code to 898-211 (available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday)

• For all other 211 assistance: www.in211.org.

JG seeks readers' virus responses

Readers, we want to hear how the restrictions around the coronavirus have affected your life. Crushed a long-awaited vacation got canceled? Glad to work from home? Using this time to tackle a pushed-off project?

Whatever your new normal is, we want to hear about it. Send your photos or stories to Ashley Sloboda at asloboda@jg.net by March 27 for possible publication.

Please include your name, age and city of residence.

Umi to provide free meals

Umi restaurant announced that beginning Monday and until further notice it will be providing up to 500 meals a day – Monday through Friday – at no cost to those in need.

“No screening, no judging; our entire country is in need,” the restaurant's Facebook page said. “We will work with local non-profits to identify those in need and most vulnerable, but also feel free to come by and receive a meal between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. Curbside pickup only and please be patient as we work through the process. We will maintain our current curbside pickup and 100% of profits from this will go towards funding these meals.”

Umi is at 2912 Getz Road, just south of Jefferson Boulevard.

AEP Foundation makes donation

The American Electric Power Foundation, on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power, will donate $240,000 in emergency funds to help communities in Indiana and Michigan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds will be available to local not-for-profits that support basic needs like food, shelter and housing assistance across I&M's service territory.

In total, the AEP Foundation will donate $1.5 million to communities served by AEP in 11 states to help those in need.

Gardeners event gets canceled

Purdue Extension and the Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program have canceled the all-day gardeners symposium, Spring Brings Flower Power, scheduled for May 21.

First Financial starts relief effort

First Financial Bank announced it has launched a Hardship Relief Program to help consumers, small businesses and commercial clients experiencing adverse economic effects.

Affected clients can request to defer payments up to 90 days on installment and auto loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans and credit cards, without impacting their credit report or incurring late fees during the deferral period.

The bank is also suspending vehicle repossessions and will not initiate foreclosure actions for residential properties for the next 60 days.

First Financial is taking similar steps to help businesses.

Clients with business loans can qualify for loan modification programs and can make interest-only payments or defer payments up to 90 days without incurring late fees.

Additionally, First Financial relationship managers are available to help businesses take advantage of the U.S. Small Business Administration Direct Loan Program that recently launched. Commercial clients can work one-on-one with relationship managers to assess needs and take advantage of relief solutions, such as interest-only payments or deferred payments for up to 90 days.

A full list of phone numbers is available online at www.bankatfirst.com and through the First Financial mobile app.

Clients can call the new First Financial Coronavirus Hotline toll free at 844-897-9563, available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday. First Financial has also established a Coronavirus Customer Hardship Assistance Form, which can be accessed at www.bankatfirst.com.

First Financial Foundation is contributing $1 million to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts. The contribution will put funds in the hands of agencies actively working throughout communities, such as United Way, United Fund and other community agencies also managing COVID-19 relief efforts.

First Financial is providing updates about its response to COVID-19 at www.bankatfirst.com.

Fox Island, Metea nature spots close

Nature centers at Fox Island and Metea County parks are closed, though both parks remain open.

Restrooms will be made available in both buildings and signs will be posted so visitors to the park can still access them. A schedule to reopen the buildings will be announced.

GFW sets up page for businesses

Greater Fort Wayne is providing a one-stop information hub specifically for Allen County business leaders.

The webpage, covid19.gfwinc.com, includes items to help businesses navigate the ever-changing landscape, a section with answers to pertinent questions, and opportunities to support local companies amid social distancing.

Eggstravaganza at Byron canceled

Byron Health Center has canceled its upcoming Eggstravaganza Community Easter Egg Hunt presented by 4EOS & MKM architecture + design.

Fund opens to aid Noble nonprofits

A response fund is now open and receiving funds through the Community Foundation of Noble County.

These funds will be designated to support nonprofits and qualified agents who are working to assist Noble County residents impacted by COVID-19.

The funds will be designated for food and other unmet needs to support the agencies working on the front lines; specifically items such as liquid hand soap, disinfecting supplies and other expenses associated with new needs related to child care.

These items are intended to help agencies remain open and assist directly while maintaining safety guidelines.

Agencies applying for assistance must provide proof of a valid nonprofit status.

To make a tax-deductible donation, go to cfnoble.org/donate-now/donate-online/.

Once there, click the box next to “I would like to designate this donation to a specific fund” and choose NCCOAD (NC Community Organizations Active in Disaster) Fund.

Veterans museum closing for now

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum at 2122 O'Day Road announced Friday the museum will close temporarily until April 15.

Commander Greg Bedford said, “with so many older staff members and older visitors, we feel like we do not want to put anyone at risk of being infected with the virus.”

The shrine has already canceled its March 29 tribute to Vietnam War veterans.

Outside grounds at the Veterans National Memorial are always open seven days a week.

For information, go to honoringforever.org or call 260-267-5022.

City golf courses shut down

Fort Wayne city golf courses have closed, and reopening dates have not been determined.

Follow FortWayneParks.org or follow FWParksGolf on Facebook for updates.

Eyemart Express closing till April 4

The CEO of Eyemart Express announced Friday that all locations will close retail operations today through April 4.

There is a location in Fort Wayne at 515 Coliseum Blvd. E.

It is unclear if routine eye exams or other procedures have also been postponed.