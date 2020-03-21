Local farmers market takes precautions, but filling food gaps

Business wasn't as brisk at the Fort Wayne Farmers Market, and it had nothing to do with the freezing temperatures and the threat of snow flurries.

On a normal spring Saturday, around 50 vendors would serve around 1,000 shoppers looking for meats, vegetables, crafts and other sundries at Parkview Field. But, like so many other things lately, it was not a normal day.

COVID-19, the new coronavirus that has sickened nearly 300,000 people around the world and caused the closures of businesses and countless public gathering spots locally and across the U.S., affected regular operations. About half the typical number of vendors plied their wares, and there was less traffic from customers inside an enclosed area yards from the baseball stadium's right field stands.

That was by design, as organizers said they wanted to limit the number of people to encourage social distancing and create space between tables staffed by vendors. There were no tablecloths, so tables could be wiped down easily.

Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes were within reach for most vendors.

Daniel Kiefer manned one of two doors at the market — there usually are more. He typically helps track how many shoppers come to the market.

Kiefer, market assistant, was paying particularly close attention Saturday, working to ensure fewer than 50 people were inside at any given time.

"Very different," he said. "It's definitely fewer (people at the market), but it's definitely intentional."

Leigh Rowan, who founded the market, said the locally sourced shop is essential to getting food to those that need it. As officials around the country move to shutter businesses because of the virus, she is working to keep it open.

No shelter-in-place orders have been given in Indiana or Allen County, but Rowan has contacted state and local officials to ask that protections for farmers markets be put in place to allow them to operate under such circumstances.

Shortages of some foods at grocery stores can be overcome by shopping at a farmers market, she said.

"Farmers markets can respond immediately to the public's needs," Rowan said.

John Perlich, a spokesman for the city, said Fort Wayne doesn't designate businesses essential or nonessential.

"We continue to encourage social distancing, frequent handwashing and limiting exposure in public settings" he said in an email. "Individuals will need to use their best judgment when it comes to visiting stores and events."

Officials with a joint information center set up by the state to deliver coronavirus information referred to federal guidelines calling for people to avoid gatherings of more than 50 and restricting gatherings to fewer than 10 people when possible. A spokeswoman for the Allen County Department of Health said her agency is not authorized to decide whether businesses are essential.

Matt Wood, whose parents own Wood Farms in Fort Wayne, sold beef and pork Saturday. He believes the market is essential, especially for customers frustrated by bare shelves at grocery stores.

"It's really important, not only for consumers but for producers," Wood said. "Having things like this helps."

Lynne Gilmore shopped at the market Saturday and agrees.

"Buying local is more important than ever," the Fort Wayne resident said. "You know where your food comes from and it's as fresh as ever."

