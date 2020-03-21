Orangutan raised at city zoo dies in Atlanta

Dumadi the Sumatran orangutan, who was raised by hand at Fort Wayne Children's Zoo after his mother's death, was found dead early Thursday by his care team, Zoo Atlanta has announced. He was 13.

Dumadi had shown no clinical signs of abnormalities in the days prior to his death, Zoo Atlanta said on its website.

“The unexpected loss of Dumadi is devastating for the Zoo Atlanta community and is a great loss for his critically endangered species,” said Hayley Murphy, the zoo's deputy director. “We are doing all that we can to understand what happened.”

Pathology results are expected in several weeks, Zoo Atlanta said.

Dumadi was born Oct. 22, 2006, at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, and was orphaned by his mother's sudden death shortly after his birth.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Orangutan Species Survival Plan recommended that he move to Zoo Atlanta to meet Madu, an adult female Sumatran orangutan who had no biological offspring but had successfully adopted another orangutan infant a few years earlier.

Dumadi became the second of Madu's four adopted infants and is survived by Madu, 36, and his adoptive brother and sister, Remy, 9, and Keju, 4. His eldest adoptive brother, Bernas, died previously.