2 schools given alert of possible exposure

Public health officials have warned hundreds of employees and parents of students at two Fort Wayne schools about possible exposure to the new coronavirus.

In identical letters sent Friday to parents and staff at Forest Park Elementary and Lakeside Middle schools, the Allen County Department of Health said they might have been exposed before schools closed March 13 amid concerns about COVID-19. The letters reference “someone with COVID-19,” but neither school district nor health department officials said they could comment on the circumstances of the possible exposure.

“To err on the side of caution, we would like to bring this potential exposure to your attention and provide further information and guidance to assist you,” the letters say.

The missives ask recipients to “self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days past March 13, which would have been the last exposure day at school.” That means taking temperatures twice daily and watching for symptoms including cough and shortness of breath.

Enrollment at Forest Park Elementary is about 600 students, and the school has about 50 teachers, according to the Indiana Department of Education. Lakeside Middle has more than 500 students and about 40 teachers, the latest data from the state show.

Krista Stockman, Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman, said health department officials notified the school district Friday. FWCS alerted parents through email and phone and text messages, she said.

“If you get a letter like this, it can be scary,” Stockman said. “Don't panic about this. That doesn't mean you have (the virus), it doesn't mean you're going to get it.”

As of late Saturday afternoon, there were 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. Four are in Allen County.

Four people – the latest, a patient older than 60 with underlying health problems in Delaware County on Saturday – have died from the virus. None are local cases.

Increased access to tests in Indiana and across the country has resulted in a burgeoning number of confirmed cases, though local officials caution that testing still is limited. That is reflected in the health department's letters, which note that even those who develop symptoms – but who are not hospitalized – likely will not be tested for the virus.

Megan Hubartt, local health department spokeswoman, said it's important that those who might have been exposed to the person with COVID-19 continue to monitor symptoms.

“We want to make sure people are self-monitoring regularly,” she said.

The health department has set up a hotline (260-449-4499) for people with questions and concerns. The hotline will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, there were more than 24,000 cases of the virus in the U.S., and 285 patients had died, as of Friday. Most of the U.S. cases – about 11,645 – are in New York.

