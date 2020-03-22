Churches adapt to empty buildings by livestreaming services

Elevate City Church posted a meme on Facebook Sunday morning that the faithful countywide could likely appreciate: the image of a residential floor plan with the caption, "Looking at the map trying to decide where to sit for church on Sunday."

The coronavirus pandemic kept pews empty for the weekly religious services, prompting Elevate City and other churches to connect with parishioners digitally.

In a pre-recorded message broadcast online Sunday, pastor Kyle Mills of Elevate City Church on Coldwater Road told the more than 50 online viewers that being in a room with empty chairs was tough.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend also acknowledged the unusual situation.

"How strange it is to celebrate Sunday Mass in an empty cathedral," Rhoades said before beginning his homily to an online audience of about 500. "Thank you for spiritually connecting to this Mass."

Dr. Deborah McMahan, the Allen County health commissioner, appreciated the religious community's cooperation as the number of coronavirus cases increase locally.

Saturday, McMahan prohibited church gatherings of more than 10 people to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The order – effective through 11:59 p.m. April 11 – was issued after health officials learned some congregations hoped to gather in small, separated groups of 10 for bible study or modified services.

The order does not affect child care or day care services operated from churches or churches' ability to connect with congregations via online platforms.

"Know we are counting on our faith leaders to provide the spiritual support this community will need to endure and get through this crisis," McMahan said in a statement Saturday. "But like health care and everything else, it will likely need to be done differently than in normal times."

The Baha'i Community of Fort Wayne celebrated Naw Ruz – the Baha'i New Year – Friday evening using Zoom, a video conferencing tool, for the first time.

"It was just as joyous to see each other and worship together that way," spokeswoman Carol Butler said by email. "At the end of devotional program we caught up with each other and encouraged everyone to reach out to those who might need help connecting."

Pastor Robert Bell of True Love Missionary Baptist Church commented on the attendance restrictions for church gatherings. He said he doesn’t mind obeying authority when authority doesn't conflict with the word of God.

"You and I must practice social distance from others, but we must get close to God," said Bell, who conducted a Facebook live worship service from his 715 E. Wallace St. sanctuary.

Everyone – every entity – is in a tight place, including schools, governments, employees and employers.

"The stock market don't know what to do," Bell said. "I'm not walking in fear, I'm walking in faith."

Bell, who also referenced Psalm 46, spoke on "A Shelter in a Shaken World." He said God is a sure, solid and safe shelter.

"It's not the first time we've had a crisis, but it's the first time we've had one where many have realized they can't handle the crisis," Bell said.

As the nation goes through this health crisis, jobs are being lost, church gatherings have been restricted, people are going out less and some going to grocery stores are buying everything they can, Rev. Anthony R. Pettus Sr. said Sunday.

"In my lifetime, I've never seen this kind of situation occur," said Pettus, pastor at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, 2215 John St.

During a Facebook livestream from a mostly empty church sanctuary, Pettus encouraged members and others to not be afraid as he referenced scriptures from the Bible in Psalm 46.

Pettus said it's a great time for believers to share their faith with others.

Most people can recall times in their life where they may have "almost lost" their mind, Pettus said, but believers have the protection, power and peace of God.

"Not only is His protection available, but it's dependable," he said.

John Suciu, senior pastor of Headwaters Church, highlighted scripture that underscored how faith can help in times of uncertainty.

"The reality is God has done something, and he has given us this amazing son of His as our savior," Suciu said to his virtual audience. "…Remember that your god sent him to save you from your sins, and you will have certainty in the midst of this chaos, and you will have comfort in the midst of this confusion."

Rhoades told Catholics this is an opportunity "to truly live our faith."

Mills, of Elevate City, expects the church will emerge from this health crisis stronger.

"We need to be reminded of God's power in these times," Mills said.

Lisa Green of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.

asloboda@jg.net