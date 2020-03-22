City rises on performance

The Milken Institute's Best-Performing Cities 2020 report ranks Fort Wayne No. 111 on its large cities list, seven spots higher than in 2018.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank ranks cities every two years using growth in job creation, wages and technological developments to measure what it describes as outcomes-based metrics to create “an objective benchmark.”

Each city's growth is rated relative to other large – or small – cities' performance. As a result, local performance over the years has been what might be described as erratic.

Fort Wayne ranked 191st out of 200 cities in 2004 and 127th in 2010. But the city was 59th nationwide in the 2012 report, a placement that reflected the robust growth Fort Wayne experienced after the Great Recession ended and manufacturing quickly ramped back up.

The Milken Institute said the latest rankings, released late last month, “help policymakers, investors and businesses understand where and how regional economies are prospering.” The report's subtitle is: Where America's Jobs Are Created and Sustained.

Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, said the researchers' decisions about which data to include affected how highly cities ranked – as they do in any comparison study.

“This is absolutely objective because these are numbers that can be verified,” she said. “What's subjective is which numbers they decided to include.”

Job and wage growth are considered standard measures of city performance, Blakeman said. The wild card included in the Milken metric is cities' concentration and diversity of technology industries.

“High-tech location quotients, which measure the industry's concentration in a particular metro relative to the national average, are included to gauge an area's participation in the knowledge-based economy,” the report states. “We also measure the number of specific high-tech fields (out of a possible 19) whose concentrations in (cities) are higher than the national average.”

Fort Wayne's lowest ranking was in gross domestic product generated by high-tech companies from 2013 to 2018. The city placed 183rd of 200. Indianapolis placed 195th in the same category.

Including those factors reflects researchers' belief that technology strength is a significant factor in evaluating a city's performance, Blakeman said.

“They made a policy choice,” she added.

The authors share their reasoning in the report's executive summary.

“Overall, metros with strong tech industries remain the superstars of regional economies,” they state. “One key factor in the success of these tech powerhouses is their ability to engage in new technologies.”

The result is that cities in the West and Southeast ranked near the top. San Francisco ranked No. 1 and the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area in Florida tied for No. 5 among large cities.

John Urbahns, president and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., said the Summit City isn't left in the dust when tech is part of the report card.

“We're moving up the rankings, and we expect to continue rising as our community's momentum grows,” he said in a statement, referring to Fort Wayne's overall ranking. “We've added almost 8,000 jobs since 2015, including attracting tech companies like Rural Sourcing and the Shindigz front-office team, and we've retained fast-growing companies like Sweetwater and Aptera, among others.”

Even so, Urbahns isn't planning to coast on those accomplishments.

“We know we have work to do, especially in terms of wage growth and additional tech sector growth,” he said. “We're actively working to shore those areas up through entrepreneurship initiatives like our Bridge Program, which helps bridge the gap from startup to success.”

Kevin Klowden, the Milken Institute Center for Regional Economics' executive director, said the best-performing cities are able to survive economic downturns by leveraging their assets.

“San Francisco's legacy of innovation, research universities, and abundance of skilled labor and tech startups highlight the depth and dynamism of the region's economy,” he said in a statement.

Fort Wayne, which relies much more heavily on manufacturing, will never top a list skewed to favor technology, Blakeman said.

“If they had selected manufacturing (to include in the evaluation), we would look really good,” she said. “If they had selected tourism, it would be different.”

Another factor is that the report measures growth percentages. As with any such evaluation, the larger an economy is to begin with, the more it takes to notch an impressive amount of growth.

Bloomington tied for 16th place on a list of cities that made the biggest gains compared to two years ago. The southern Indiana city jumped 46 spots to finish 69th.

Two central Indiana cities landed on the Top 25 list of biggest declines compared to 2018 standings.

Kokomo was third on that list, falling 75 spots to finish 126th.

Indianapolis tied for 24th, falling 43 spots to finish 106th.

Blakeman isn't aware of any specific lessons local officials might learn from Indy's slide. Cities with stable economies aren't rewarded in the report's metrics, she said.

Cities with a relatively low cost of living or high quality of life – two of Fort Wayne's advantages – also aren't rewarded in the Milken report.

