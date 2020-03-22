Cleaning, disinfecting become priority

As the world continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, many residents and business owners are understandably worried about how to keep their surroundings safe and sanitary.

Professional cleaning services in Allen County haven't seen a major increase in business, but they're preparing. Some are increasing supplies and others are booking clients interested in cleaning services.

Clean X-treme has been stocking up on chemicals to disinfect homes or businesses that have been exposed to COVID-19, owner Ray Easterly said. So far, no one has called to request his services.

But Easterly said his team of mostly off-duty firefighters and medics is “ready to go if the need arises.”

The chemicals Clean X-treme uses can be dispensed via a fog, dispersing the cleaning material in fine particles that can get into small nooks and crannies. Easterly said he's been in business since 1997 and has had experience with almost every kind of cleanup situation imaginable.

The fog gets into areas often missed, he said, like the backs of door handles.

“We can make it where it's almost invisible, like a haze, or we can make it like it's a cloudy day,” he said.

Clean X-treme has three vehicles, one of which was recently purchased from the Denver Police Department. It's an old hazmat response vehicle that Easterly's team is outfitting to act as a command center. It's not ready, but Easterly said it will be a huge asset once it is.

Kellen Dooley, owner of Bio-One Fort Wayne, said he's got some clients scheduled for professional cleaning. A cleaning service is beneficial, he said, because professionals often think of small things that might be overlooked.

“A big one is cleaning under chairs,” Dooley said. “When you move or adjust your seat, what do you do? You put your hand under the seat.”

Some businesses are choosing to have their offices cleaned, even if they haven't been exposed to COVID-19, because it provides peace of mind. Fear is prevalent during this time of uncertainty, he said.

“It's proactive and you get real answers from a professional,” Dooley said.

Paul Davis Northeast Indiana, which provides restoration services, said it is ready to respond and “disinfect structures and surfaces at schools, hospitals and other community spaces as a critical step in safeguarding public health.”

“Paul Davis remains deeply committed to utilizing technologically advanced tools and solutions along with scientific expertise in the application and availability of cleaning products,” Shelly Koelper, general manager of Paul Davis Northeast Indiana, said in a statement. “We will respond to the outbreak in the most expeditious, safe and effective manner possible.”

Clean vs. disinfect

For those who might not need professional cleaning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tips for sanitizing.

Although the Allen County Department of Health has published the CDC recommendations for cleaning and disinfecting, they are geared toward typical household or business cleaning and do not cover procedures like fogging. The department does not have experts who could speak on the effectiveness of that, spokeswoman Megan Hubartt said.

According to the CDC, there's a difference between cleaning and disinfecting.

“Cleaning refers to the removal of germs, dirt and impurities from surfaces,” the agency's website states. “Cleaning does not kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.”

Disinfecting, however, is the use of chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. Disinfecting “does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection,” the website states.

The CDC recommends surfaces be cleaned prior to disinfecting with a detergent or soap and water. After that, diluted household bleach solutions or alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol, should be used to disinfect the area. The CDC notes “most common EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective.”

Soft surfaces, such as rugs, carpet and drapes, the CDC website states, can be cleaned using “appropriate cleaners indicated for use on these surfaces.” After they're cleaned, the CDC says they should be laundered as instructed by the manufacturer.

It's important for those in households where someone is suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 to clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces in common areas, such as tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets and sinks, the CDC states.

A common mistake when cleaning home or work spaces concerns the amount of time a cleaning chemical is left on a surface to kill the germs. Easterly and Dooley said each cleaning product has a recommended amount of time it should be left on a surface to be effective. Those times can range from 1 minute to 10 or 15 minutes, depending on the product.

“We're fighting something we can't see,” Easterly said. “That's what makes it hard.”

Just as it's important to allow time for cleaning supplies to work, it's equally necessary to clean off any remaining residue, Dooley said.

“Sometimes people will just leave it there and then the next person has the chemical all over their hands,” he said. “And that's not healthy either.”

Cleaning stores

Several retailers, particularly grocery stores, have scaled back hours as concern about coronavirus increases. The reduction in store hours allows more time to restock shelves being emptied of a growing number of items but also for cleaning, they said.

Meijer on Friday said its stores would close at 10 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. But store doors will open on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. to senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions.

The changes are for the foreseeable future and “allow more time for team members to deep clean and restock,” the release said.

Meijer spokesman Joseph Hirschmugl said he could not provide more details about the chain's approach to cleaning or sanitizing.

Walmart, which has operated numerous 24/7 stores, said Thursday it would cut hours at most to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. That came less than a week after Walmart announced store hours as 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to help ensure employees could stock products and “perform cleaning and sanitizing.”

Walmart also did not provide details about its cleaning efforts, but spokesman Casey Staheli said “We're certainly doing a lot to sanitize and following CDC directions.” The cleaning includes using special wipes.

Fort Wayne International Airport on Thursday joined the long list of those altering operations. The airport suspended several programs, including valet parking, that require close contact with travelers, saying it was taking the “necessary steps” to ensure it “remains a safe and sterile environment” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport is using a product that has been “approved for use as a sanitizer against the human coronavirus,” Air Service and Marketing Manager Rebecca Neild said in a follow-up email response. Cleaning and wiping of “high-touch points” is being done multiple times daily. “This includes, but not all inclusive, door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, ticket counters, seating areas, restrooms, etc.

“The product is a spray sanitizer meaning it is sprayed on, whipped across the entire surface and allowed to dwell as it air dries,” she said.

All cleaning and sanitizing at the airport is being done by airport authority staff.

“We have cross-trained staff into the custodial department to assist with the additional workload,” Neild said. “Airline staff are also paying special attention to sanitizing their leased areas.”

