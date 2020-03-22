Coronavirus Roundup

Church gatherings prohibited by state

The state health commissioner announced all church gatherings in Allen County will be prohibited, including those held in non-church venues.

The order was issued Saturday in response to health officials learning some local congregations were hoping to gather in small, separated groups of 10 or less for Bible study or modified services.

The order is effective until April 11 unless the need arises to extend, rescind, supersede or amend it.

Kroger announces employee bonuses

Kroger announced Saturday it is giving a one-time bonus to all hourly front-line grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service employees.

The bonus will be $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time staff.

The Cincinnati grocer also announced expansion of its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines, which will include paid time off for employees who require self-isolation and show symptoms verified by a health care professional.

Additional resources will also be available through Kroger's Helping Hands fund to provide financial assistance for those facing hardship due to COVID-19, including lack of access to child care and for those considered higher risk.

Bowen Center expands service

Bowen Recovery Center will remain open to those needing treatment and is accepting new patients.

In addition to health and safety measures taken companywide, some additional options for treatment will be available starting Monday.

The center received approval from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addictions to allow an expanded number of patients who are eligible to take prescribed medication home to self-administer up to 28 days instead of daily commutes to the center to receive their medication. Patients must follow a fully guided protocol to keep the medication and themselves safe.

In addition, most clinical services including psychiatric, therapy and community-based case management will be done by phone calls. The medical team will remain on-site during regular business hours and those services will continue as normal for patients not eligible for take-home medication and to assist new patients.

Donors sought for YMCA meals

The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has closed all of its branches, but is still offering meal services to the community. Free Grab-&-Go Suppers will be available for pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.

The suppers will also be shared with specific neighborhoods in need.

YMCA staff will be packing and distributing meals but need food donations. Items needed include loaves of bread, peanut and almond butter and jelly, prepackaged meat slices, individually wrapped servings of goldfish crackers, pretzels, popcorn, chips, Rice Krispie treats, fruit and pudding cups, animal and graham crackers, granola or fruit bars, and plastic spoons, forks and knives.

Donations can be dropped off or delivered 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the front door of the following branches: Central Branch, Jackson R. Lehman, Jorgensen Family, Parkview Family and Renaissance Pointe.

For questions, contact amos_norman@fwymca.org or go to www.fwymca.org/ymca-meal-access for more information.

AT&T closing most retail operations

AT&T announced closures to most of its retail store operations Saturday. A minimum number of locations will stay open to serve first responders, health care workers, government users and customers. Stores remaining open can be found at www.att.com/stores.

AT&T also announced over 50 news, entertainment and kids channels will be available free on DirecTV and U-verse. Additional premium programming will become available over the next few weeks for all video customers.

A full list of channels and more can be found under “Expanded Content for Our Video Customers” on the consumer tab.

The company has also expanded eligibility to Access from AT&T to households participating in the National School Lunch Program and Head Start. New customers will be able to get Access from AT&T at no charge for the first 60 days.