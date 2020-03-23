Allen sees 1st death from virus

Indiana reported three more COVID-19 deaths – including the first in Allen County – while a stay-at-home order was issued in neighboring Ohio on Sunday.

Allen County announced its first COVID-19 death Sunday evening. The patient was an older adult already hospitalized after testing positive for the virus and who had a history of chronic health issues, according to a news release from the Allen County Department of Health. No further information was provided.

“Our hearts go out to the family who lost their loved one today as a result of COVID-19,” Health Commissioner Deborah McMahan said in a statement. “We continue to ask for the community's help in adhering to guidance that will slow the spread of this virus so our hospitals can continue to provide their best care to patients suffering from COVID-19 as well as other serious conditions.”

The Indiana State Department of Health said one person in Scott County and one person in Marion County died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of statewide deaths to seven. Both patients were older than 50 with underlying medical conditions, according to a news release.

The state saw an additional 76 positive cases Sunday, one of those in Allen County, for a total number of five positive COVID-19 patients in Allen County and 201 across the state.

Megan Hubartt, director of communications for the Allen County Department of Health, said in an email, “Yes, we believe we are seeing community spread.”

The Allen County Department of Health said updates to positive cases in the county can be found at the top of its COVID-19 webpage, www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, and will be time-stamped.

“Due to the anticipated increase in the number of confirmed cases, the department will not be able to continue providing specific information regarding each individual case,” the county health department said.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's administration is enacting a stay-at-home order as the number of confirmed cases in the state spiked to more than 350.

DeWine said the stay-at-home order will start to be enforced Tuesday by local health departments and law enforcement.

“This is a health order, it's not a health suggestion, and so we would expect people to comply with it,” DeWine said at a news conference at his office, according to the Associated Press.

The spreading virus has infected more than 350 people in 40 Ohio counties, up more than 100 cases in the past day, with more than 80 in hospitals, DeWine's office said Sunday.

Three people have died, his office reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.