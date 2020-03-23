Coronavirus Roundup

EACS closing office for 2 weeks

The East Allen County Schools administration building will be closed through at least April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those needing to contact the administration office should call 260-446-0100. Families may also visit the district's website, www.eacs.k12.in.us, for the most up-to-date information.

First Source lobby appointment-only

First Source Bank announced Sunday it would be limiting visits in all branch lobbies to appointment-only until further notice.

Morning appointments will be prioritized for elderly clients and those at high-risk for severe illness.

Also, all First Source banking centers inside a Martin's Super Market or on a local college campus will temporarily close, but ATMs at those locations will remain available.

Drive-up teller lanes and ATMs will remain open, and people are encouraged to use those features, as well as digital banking offerings and customer service phone lines.

Website listing donation drives

A new website is listing local donation drives in the Fort Wayne area.

Residents can find information on GoFundMe drives and other organizations in need of help at www.fundthefort.org.

Organizations including restaurants and other businesses seeking help for employees that would like to be listed on the website may also submit their information.

AT&T to waive fees, keep service

AT&T made additional pledges Sunday, announcing it is waiving domestic wireless voice and data overage fees for customers nationwide. These fees will be retroactively waived, dating to March 13.

AT&T also said it will not terminate service of any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small-business customer because of an inability to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

Best Buy moves sales to curbside

Best Buy announced changes Saturday to offer curbside service at all locations where state or local laws allow. Only employees will be allowed in stores. Any items ordered online will be delivered to your car curbside.

If a product wasn't ordered in advance and the product is in stock, a Best Buy employee will get it in the store and sell it to you while you remain in your car.

This service also extends to returns and exchanges, the period for which has been extended on the majority of products.

Product trade-in and recycling services have temporarily been suspended.

Scheduled installations, haul-aways or repairs for large items like refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and TVs have also been suspended.

Free doorstep delivery will be offered for large products but employees will not enter someone's home. If customers have an order scheduled for installation in the next 30 days, please expect an email or text from Best Buy about delivery options.

Warsaw Schools adds 10 meal sites

Warsaw Community Schools has updated its free meal pickup and delivery services.

Beginning today, WCS will add 10 neighborhood sites to its curbside meal pickup in addition to all school sites.

Door-to-door meal delivery is available to families unable to drive to one of the sites. Three dedicated routes have been added for this purpose only.

Because of increased requests for door-to-door delivery, new procedures are now in place to expedite the process. Instructions with the link to a Google form have been created at www.wcsfoodandnutrition.org, along with more information on services.