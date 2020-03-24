Fort Wayne/Allen County

Market opens inside Gas House

Water Street Mercantile, a downtown market, has opened inside Hall's Gas House at Spy Run Avenue and Superior Street.

The market offers fresh produce, meats, homemade salad dressings and sauces, bread, cheese, eggs, soups, beer, wine and other items.

Customers can submit their orders on an order sheet and staff will carry items to customers' cars, according to an online news release.

The market is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

3 bridges to close for flood work

Three Fort Wayne bridges will close this week for flood maintenance, city officials said Monday.

The Elizabeth Street Bridge over Spy Run Creek and Tecumseh Street Bridge over the Maumee River will be closed today.

The Tennessee Avenue bridge over the St. Joseph River will be closed Thursday.

– Journal Gazette