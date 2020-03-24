Council to discuss vehicle lease list

As the state of Indiana prepares to hunker down for the next two weeks, the Fort Wayne City Council will meet today and discuss more than $16 million in vehicle and equipment leases.

One set of leases, totaling close to $13.1 million, addresses needs across various city departments including Animal Care & Control; Community Development; fire and police; street lighting; solid waste; traffic engineering; and the parks department. A separate request for $3 million covers leases for City Utilities.

Most of the items on both lists mainly involve vehicles but also include other equipment. The agencies asking for the most are the city police and fire departments, about $9.2 million combined; followed by the street department, about $2.4 million.

The Parks and Recreation Department is asking for $760,684 in vehicles and other equipment.

About $4.6 million of the Fort Wayne Police Department's $6.6 million ask would be spent on 90 marked vehicles, including equipment. The department's 18-item list also contains 12 unmarked vehicles, one pickup truck, six Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs and three administrative vehicles.

Other items on the police department's list are a Lenco Bearcat armored vehicle for $250,000; a robot upgrade for $374,764; 45 mobile data computers for $197,076; and a $58,600 bomb suit.

The fire department's list contains fewer items but still comes to about $2.6 million. Most of that request, about $2.5 million, would replace two fire engines and one truck. The department is also asking for funds to cover one SUV, two sedans and one maintenance van, as well as a pump and some hoses.

Lists from the street and parks departments contain smaller costs but include a $700,000 street road planner; a $275,000 street sweeper; $780,000 for four single-axle dump trucks; and $200,000 for two tandem dump trucks and snow equipment. The department also wants two pickup trucks and one loader.

Parks and Recreation wants several pickup trucks and various mowers, including two Toro 5910 mowers for $114,843 each. The department is also requesting three Club Car Carryall utility vehicles.

The $3 million request from City Utilities covers the water, sewer, storm and administrative departments. Water's biggest ask is $378,000 for a new vacuum truck often used in water main repairs. The department is also asking for $195,000 for a tandem dump truck. Sewer's most expensive requested item is a $280,000 case loader, which is a large piece of construction equipment. Stormwater plans to lease a $300,000 small combination sewer cleaner truck and a $195,000 tri-axle dump truck.

City Utilities' administrative department needs two engineering vehicle replacements for $60,000.

Tonight's meeting will be the last before a statewide shelter-in-place order from Gov. Eric Holcomb goes into effect. That order begins Wednesday and continues until April 7.

Unless the governor's executive order is extended beyond April 7, it will not affect City Council meetings, Council President Tom Didier said Monday.

That's because March 31 falls on the fifth Tuesday of the month, so there was no meeting scheduled. The council's April 7 meeting was canceled last week.

After today, the next time City Council plans to meet is April 14.

In a news release Monday, City Clerk Lana Keesling outlined changes to council meetings moving forward. Until further notice, the City Council will limit agenda items to essential city business only. Council members and city staff will be able to participate in meetings via telephone.

“We are attempting to continue to uphold transparent, productive government, with the guidance of state officials,” Keesling said in a statement. “This is a difficult time for everyone, but we are all working together to continue to move forward.”

Members of the media may also attend City Council meetings through telephone and should contact the city clerk's office at 427-1221 by noon the day of the meeting to receive dial-in instructions.

For the time being, the public will not be allowed to attend meetings in person under restrictions to access for city buildings. However, meetings are streamed live through Access Fort Wayne and broadcast on Comcast Channel 58 and Frontier Channel 28.

Members of the public who wish to submit public comment to be read into the record should do so via email to clerk@cityoffortwayne.org or by mail to 200 E. Berry St., Suite 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

Submissions must be no more than 300 words and must be received by the end of business the Friday prior to the meeting.

