Hoosiers ordered to stay home

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb played on patriotism and duty Monday as he asked Hoosiers to hunker down and issued a stay-at-home order that begins Wednesday.

“To everyone who is playing by the rules, to all those companies contributing to our war effort to slow the spread, we say thank you,” he said in a live address to Hoosiers from his Statehouse office.

Holcomb stressed that cases of COVID-19 continue to rise and hospitals are becoming overrun.

“Make no mistake about it, this disease is killing people, and time is of the essence,” he said.

The requirement to stay-at-home except for essential activity is in effect until April 7.

“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” Holcomb said.

Similar orders in other states are also called shelter-in-place, but the aim is the same – to limit travel and interaction between people that could result in more sick Hoosiers and an overwhelmed health care system.

The latest tally from the Indiana State Department of Health has 259 Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 – up 58 cases from Sunday.

Seven Hoosiers have died, including an Allen County adult over age 60 whose death was announced Sunday by the Allen County Department of Health.

A total of 1,960 tests have been reported to the state health department to date, including 466 in the last 24 hours.

Doctors and hospitals have already reported running low on supplies such as masks and gowns, which keep health care workers safe.

There are wide exemptions to the order. People can still go to the grocery store, pick up medicine and be outside with appropriate distance from others. And many people can still work. Essential businesses and services include, but are not limited to, grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, doctor's offices, health care facilities, day cares, laundromats, garbage pickup and public transit.

Other protected businesses include media, hardware stores, gun shops, painters, banks, payday lenders, lawyers, accountants and electronics stores.

Businesses that do stay open are directed to do so with minimum basic operations and to enforce social distancing, including having sanitizer available and maintaining a 6-foot separation between people.

Holcomb thanked the restaurant workers who have been laid off and the health care workers taking extra shifts during the public health emergency.

“We owe it to them to get through this as fast as we can,” he said.

As part of his announcement, Holcomb said state government will shut down nonessential agencies and extend any licenses 60 days. Indiana State Police, child protective services, National Guard, unemployment and other key offices will remain open.

Holcomb said 54,000 Hoosiers filed for unemployment last week – up from 3,000 for the same week a year ago.

“I know we'll bounce back,” he said.

Holcomb noted that a week ago he ordered bars and restaurants to close except for carryout and delivery, and he knows some aren't following the rules. So he instructed the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission to pull food and beverage licenses if an establishment violates the order.

Under the stay-at-home order, “law enforcement will not be stopping drivers on their way to and from work, traveling for an essential activity such as going to the grocery store, or just taking a walk.”

Those breaking the order face a misdemeanor.

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, of Fort Wayne, lauded the move in a statement.

“Thanks to Governor Holcomb's recent mandate, keeping Hoosiers safe isn't a suggestion anymore. ... I stand with the governor's decision to require Hoosiers to stay at home unless performing essential activities such as buying food or seeking medical attention.”

GiaQuinta said he recognizes the stress this puts on families and workers and thanked those doing their best every day to lower the impact of the virus.

“I hope that the medical workers, grocery store employees, educators and other essential employees stay in the spotlight as the true heroes in this time of struggle and continue to receive our gratitude after this time has passed,” he said.

nkelly@jg.net