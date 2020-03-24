Ohioan dies after UTV rolls over

A Defiance County man was found dead after a utility terrain vehicle crash, the Defiance County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews responded at 3:43 p.m. Sunday to 26637 County Road 424 for a reported crash, the sheriff's department said Monday. On arrival, deputies, along with emergency personnel from Jewell, Ohio, Fire and Rescue, located the crash site near the 9000 block of Adams Ridge Road.

The victim, Michael J. Keber, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keber and a passenger were traveling through trails on the property when the vehicle rolled over. Keber was pinned, but the passenger escaped unharmed.

