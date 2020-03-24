Parkview requesting volunteers sew masks

Those with basic sewing skills, a sewing machine and thread can take on a new project as health officials respond to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Parkview Health announced Monday it is seeking volunteers to create sheet masks, which can help contain the wearer's germs and mitigate spread to others. The masks could be used by Parkview patients, visitors or non-clinical workers.

The health care provider otherwise has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment, such as face masks and face shields, for front-line caregivers, said Donna Van Vlerah, a Parkview Health senior vice president.

As a backup, however, Parkview is stockpiling cloth masks by partnering with Hospital Laundry Service and preselected volunteers. They will sew clinical-grade masks with materials donated by Rea Magnet Wire and Schlemmer Brothers Metal Fabrication, Parkview said.

“As an innovative organization, we will continue to look ahead and implement proactive solutions to maintain adequate stock,” Van Vlerah said in a statement. “While we have planned well to ensure our caregivers and patients are protected, (personal protective equipment) is a precious commodity around the world. We're grateful to partner with local companies and volunteers to bolster our long-term supply.”

Those wanting to sew sheet masks may get a mask-making kit beginning Wednesday. They will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at 3718 New Vision Drive on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus. Volunteers will not need to leave their cars during pickup.

This travel is OK under Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight.

“We view it as work in support of an essential service,” Parkview spokeswoman Tami Brigle said by email.

All masks will be laundered before distribution, Parkview said.

Masks made with other fabrics will be accepted, but Parkview encourages volunteers to use the kits to ensure safety and uniformity. Email Make-A-Mask@parkview.com with questions.

Businesses wanting to donate unused personal protective equipment must bring them to the Parkview Distribution Center, 1450 Production Road, Fort Wayne, to be vetted for safety, Parkview said.

“Parkview Health remains committed to protecting our patients, co-workers and community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Van Vlerah said. “We greatly appreciate the support and partnership of local businesses and volunteers to create alternative options, should they be needed. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to help.”

