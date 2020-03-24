Pushback over closing churches

Area elected officials and the leader of a religious nonprofit are challenging a recent directive from the Allen County Department of Health closing churches amid concerns about COVID-19.

But the issue is moot – for two weeks, at least – after Gov. Eric Holcomb issued more guidance Monday.

Holcomb's stay-at-home order makes church services off-limits until April 7 to slow spread of the virus. The governor encouraged religious leaders to livestream services while staying apart from one another.

Holcomb acknowledged that in times of uncertainty many find strength in their faith and noted five pastors livestreamed sermons over the weekend to more than 50,000 Hoosiers.

“Thanks to all the faith leaders for realizing that church is a body not a building, especially in the difficult and different days ahead,” Holcomb said. “We'll get back to the day when we can all join in person in full force. But until that day, let's continue to spread the word – not COVID-19.”

Holcomb's executive order does cite religious entities and churches as essential “provided they adhere to the CDC's guidance on social gatherings.”

That limits group to 10 people.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan issued an order last week closing churches until April 12, citing state laws giving health departments broad authority to close schools, churches and public gatherings “when considered necessary to prevent and stop epidemics.” That order will remain in place when Holcomb's expires, officials said Monday.

But some local, state and federal policymakers argue that unfairly targets places of worship.

In a Facebook post Sunday, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, urged state lawmakers to examine whether health department officials should be authorized to target churches, “going way beyond the guidance issued by the Governor or the President's administration.”

“This is a TERRIBLE precedent,” the post says.

State Reps. Christopher Judy, Bob Morris and Christy Stutzman and Fort Wayne City Council members Jason Arp and Paul Ensley – all Republicans – went further, asking Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to intervene.

In a letter to Hill, they wrote that “the rights of churches to practice their religious freedoms are under attack here in Allen County.” They argue the county's order violates the state constitution, which guarantees the right to worship.

“We understand that there is a public health concern regarding the Wuhan Flu (COVID-19),” the letter says. “Churches, businesses and most community members have made accommodations to voluntarily follow guidance given by the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) as well as the proclamations of the Governor and local officials.”

Micah Clark of the American Family Association of Indiana agrees.

“What concerns me about this is that it appears as if the Health Department singled out churches, and I am not sure that is constitutional,” he said in an email. “It seems as though they heard about some churches trying to comply and to minister within the 10 group guideline and yet, they were targeted. The (county health department) should have made it much broader.”

McMahan said her order was drafted in response to local churches “hoping to gather in small, separated groups for Bible study or modified services.” She said meetings among department officials and faith leaders were held, and there had been confusion among church groups about adhering to social distancing rules.

“But we have not heard directly from anyone representing a church who said they are upset with the order,” McMahan said Monday. “None of the listed elected officials nor the attorney general has contacted the department to ask questions or express concern to (me) directly.”

Melissa Gustafson, spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, said she is not sure if Hill has received the letter.

Ensley said he and other elected officials are not pushing back on the need for people to stay apart – his church has rightly canceled services, he said. But he said the health department went too far and its order runs afoul of the state and U.S. constitutions.

“Even in times of crisis, the government's power is not unchecked,” Ensley said.

