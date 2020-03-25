Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs, select The Scoop.

Fort Wayne closes playgrounds

Fort Wayne city park playgrounds will be closed starting today, the city announced Tuesday.

Foundation adds grants amid crisis

The Foellinger Foundation announced Tuesday it will commit $1.35 million to support and strengthen local nonprofits as they provide crucial services during the pandemic.

Critical Response Grants include four components:

• $1.1 million in immediate grants committed to community-based organizations already funded, going beyond their current annual grant.

• $100,000 for qualified organizations to apply for Emergency Response Rapid Grants up to $5,000 each to support various needs. Another $100,000 will be allocated for organizations with bold ideas to address issues related to the pandemic. They may apply for grants of up to $25,000 each.

• Recipients of Limited Asset Improvement and Capacity Grants may redirect those funds to operations.

• Foellinger Foundation is matching the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne's $50,000 grant to the United Way of Allen County's Emergency Relief Fund.

Food bank shifts Farm Wagon dates

Community Harvest Food Bank has made temporary changes to the schedule and locations for its Farm Wagon mobile pantry program. The changes will begin Monday.

Any adult in need may visit a Farm Wagon. No identification is required.

The new schedule:

Mondays: Garrett United Methodist Church, 108 Houston St., Garrett, 9 a.m.; IGA parking lot, 401 N. Main St., Wolcottville, 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: Bluffton Middle School, 1500 Stogdill Road, Bluffton, 9 a.m.; Markle United Methodist Church, 145 W. Morse St., Markle, 1 p.m.; Community Harvest Food Bank North, 1010 Coliseum Blvd. E., Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Wednesdays: Adams Central High School, 222 W. Washington St., Monroe, 9 a.m.; Huntington County Department of Health, 1330 S. Jefferson St., Huntington, 1 p.m.

Thursdays: Angola Housing Authority, 617 Williams St., Angola, 9 a.m.; Crossroads Bank, 105 E. Columbia St., South Whitley, 1 p.m.

Fridays: Central Noble Junior-Senior High School, 302 Cougar Court, Albion, 9 a.m.; St. Peter's Catholic Church, 518 E. Dewald St., Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Animal shelter closed until April 8

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is temporarily closing its adoption center starting today.

The shelter is asking anyone not in immediate crisis to keep healthy pets in their homes. Animals with severe medical needs, injuries or that pose a safety risk to people and pets in the home are an exception.

The Adoption Center will reopen once the stay-at-home order is lifted April 8. Essential staffers will still be reporting to the shelter to care for animals. At this time, Animal Care & Control does not need emergency foster families to house animals. It will work with its staff and current fosters if animals need to move into foster homes for space.

The business office will be open during normal hours 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with limited access to the public. Animal control officers will still be available to respond to emergency calls reported to 427-1244, option 1, or 449-3000 on weekends and after hours.

Relief fund set up for PFW students

Purdue Fort Wayne has established a COVID-19 Student Relief Fund. Donations can be made online at pfw.edu/give-now.

“For members of our campus community, especially those who successfully juggle everything that comes with being a full-time student, the loss of a job makes a crisis situation like this that much tougher,” Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer said. “These students, and the education they receive, are helping shape northeastern Indiana as the future workforce. We need our community's support to help ensure their continued success.”

The initiative is managed by the Office of Student Affairs, and several factors are used to determine student eligibility and the amount of aid disbursed.

To learn more about making a major gift, call Ruth Stone, vice chancellor for development, at 260-481-6962. Donations to the fund are tax-deductible.

Y offers child care for health workers

The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has organized several programs to serve the community.

It is offering emergency child care for health care workers from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Life Bridge Church, Love Ministries and three off-site locations in Fort Wayne.

A referral is required to maximize spaces available. Interested health care workers, including EMTs, should call the YMCA at 260-449-8474 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for more information.

The Renaissance Pointe YMCA is a free meal site during the school year. The Y offers two ways to access meals. Grab-&-Go Suppers are available from 4 to 6 p.m. at 2323 Bowser Ave. Meals are also delivered to residents in need throughout nearby neighborhoods.

Citilink offers free limited service

Citilink will operate on a limited schedule beginning Thursday at no charge to riders.

All passengers will begin boarding from the back of the bus to ensure drivers' safety. Anyone with a mobility device or special assistance will still be able to board at the front.

• All half-hour buses will suspend operations for at least two weeks.

• Bus routes 8, 4 and 7 will be affected, but they will continue running every hour.

• All other service will remain the same, running every hour.

As a reminder, Central Station and the front offices at Leesburg Road are closed. Restrooms at Central Station will remain open.

Human relations commission closed

Fort Wayne's Metropolitan Human Relations Commission will be closed today with plans to reopen April 7.

Those wanting to file a charge of employment discrimination are encouraged to go to the public website for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission at https://publicportal.eeoc.gov/Portal/Login.aspx.

Or call the EEOC Indianapolis District Office at 463-999-1240; TTY 1-800-669-6820; or ASL video phone 844-234-5122.

To file a charge of housing discrimination, go to the HUD website at https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/fair_housing_equal_opp/online-complaint#_How_to_File or call the HUD Discrimination Hotline at 1-800-669-9777.

To make a general inquiry about a charge of education or public accommodation discrimination, go to the Metropolitan Human Relations Commission's website at www.fortwaynemetro.org/contact-us/general-inquiries.html. If you submit an inquiry to the commission, an investigator will contact you when the office reopens.

Code compliance office still on job

Although Citizens Square is closed to the public, the city's Neighborhood Code compliance office said Tuesday it is working to ensure the health and safety of Fort Wayne neighborhoods.

Officers will focus on critical services needed to maintain health and safety, such as sealing open and abandoned properties, addressing dangerous conditions such as collapsing foundations, supporting police officers and firefighters, and ensuring trash and debris are removed from properties.

Because only trash in bins is being collected, Neighborhood Code compliance will issue orders for residents to dispose of any garbage bags or debris left curbside or elsewhere on their properties. Property owners have 10 days from the time an order is issued to remove the trash; after that time, a contractor will collect the trash and debris and the property owner will be billed.

As previously announced, all order-to-repair and demolition hearings are suspended until the week of May 3. Any penalties associated with the hearings are also suspended, and all other payments are suspended until the week of May 3.

New Haven offices closed; council on

New Haven City Hall is closed to the public. Essential personnel will continue to report to work, including public safety officials.

Many city services are available online at newhaven.in.gov, including utility bill payments, permitting and access to City Council and Board of Public Works meetings. Residents are encouraged to call City Hall at 260-748-7000 with questions. Utility customers are encouraged to make their utility payments at the drop box or make payments online.

The New Haven Board of Public Works meeting set for April 7 has been canceled. The New Haven City Council meeting and public hearing set for April 7 at 7 p.m. will be held in the Council Chambers. Those planning to attend are encouraged to submit comments in advance so they can be made a part of the record. Written comments must include name and address. Comments can be mailed to 815 Lincoln Highway E., New Haven, IN 46774 or emailed to nstrock@newhaven.in.gov. Comments must be received no later than April 3 at 5 p.m.

City Council meetings, including the public hearing, can also be viewed on the city's Facebook page. For more information, call the mayor's office at 260-748-7070.

Worker addiction sessions online

More than 200,000 employed Hoosiers are actively struggling with addiction. Businesses statewide have the opportunity to learn how to assist and retain valuable employees and learn prevention methods by attending free virtual meetings this spring.

The first priority for the Wellness Council of Indiana and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is the safety of employees, members and investors. To adjust to the impact of COVID-19, it has been decided to present upcoming Indiana Workforce Recovery programs online.

The sessions are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 2, 7 and 27.

Indiana Workforce Recovery is putting on the educational events. The goal of the initiative is to prepare Hoosier employers to deal with public health crises that affect the Indiana workforce.

For more information, go to www.wellnessindiana.org/calendar or call Brenda Holmes, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's communications and public relations manager, at 317-910-9530.